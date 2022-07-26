Lauren Alaina’s Surprising Minnesota Connection

LAUREN ALAINA TOP TALENT

Lauren Alaina is one of my new favorite country music artists. Not just because she's incredibly talented, but because she's relatable; she's human, and I learned that the talented country music artist has ties to Minnesota.

LAUREN ALAINA DISCLOSES THIS AT FIREFEST

Lauren Alaina performed at Firefest this past weekend in Cold Spring and put on a fantastic show. She was so gracious to the audience, taking their hats, posters, caps, and signs and signing them for everyone, and sharing stories of her life throughout the show.

Lauren Alaina Album Interview John Shearer, Getty Images loading...

We learned that when she was 9 years old, she performed in a talent contest, and the grand prize was the chance to open for country superstar Aaron Tippin. Lauren DID win that contest and opened for Aaron. Aaron Tippin also performed at Firefest this year, and was touched by her story, and asked Lauren if she would watch his show, and she said, "What do you think I'm here for!" She said her performance was for free....She came to share the stage with her heroes John Michael Montgomery, Sammy Kershaw, Collin Raye, and Aaron Tippin.

LAUREN'S TIES TO MINNESOTA

While Lauren was on stage she announced to the crowd that her mother was in attendance, and asked her Mom to come out on stage. Lauren is from Georgia, but announced that her Mom now lives in Andover, Minnesota! Who Knew!

LAUREN HAS A NEW LABEL

I also just found out that Lauren has switched record labels. She's been with the same label since she was a teenager, Universal Music Nashville. She is now signed to Big Loud, which she coins "her dream label" because it reflects her personality, big, loud, and country.

