Lakeville Police Investigating Death Of Woman, One Arrested

According to the Lakeville Police Department, someone has been arrested and there is not a threat to the community after a welfare check turned into a death investigation early this morning.

**************************UPDATE 6/22 12:30PM*************************************

An update from the Lakeville Police Department to their social media pages states that as of 11:45 the medical examiner is still at the scene of the death investigation, and the ID of the victim would be released by the medical examiner's office after the notification of the next of kin.

As of 11:45 a.m., the Medical Examiner is still on-scene, as well as the BCA Crime Scene Unit, who is processing evidence. Lakeville Police Officers continue to investigate the case. The identity of the female victim will be released by the Medical Examiner. Officers are currently working to notify next of kin. An adult male continues to be held in conjunction with the case. There is no known threat to community safety, and area businesses near the body’s location are not connected to the case. No further information is available at this time. When additional information does become available, Lakeville Police will continue to update the public via our social media accounts.

UPDATED News Release for Case File 21002116

**********************************Original Post**********************************************

The Lakeville Police Department posted the news release to their social media around 9 this morning. According to the post "an adult male is being held in conjunction with the case. There is no known threat to community safety."

The post states:

At approximately 2:40 a.m., Tuesday, June 22, Lakeville Police were requested by another agency to check the welfare of a female around 203rd Street and Icefall Trail. Upon arrival, officers found the female lying in a parking lot, deceased. The identity of the female is not known at this time. The investigation is still in the very early stages. The Minnesota BCA Crime Scene Unit has been notified and are assisting in the investigation. An adult male is being held in conjunction with the case. There is no known threat to community safety. Lakeville Police will update the public and news media by Facebook and Twitter when information is available. The next scheduled update will be at noon.

The intersection in which the police were called to a welfare check features a bank, a child-care, auto repair shop, dental clinic, and a building materials store. It's unclear as to what parking lot the female was found in.

Since the investigation is ongoing we will update this post as soon as there is more information available.