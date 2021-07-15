Lake Mille Lacs is Back to Catch and Release Starting Friday

Catch-and-release walleye fishing will resume on Friday, July 16, and continue through Wednesday, Sept. 15 on Lake Mille Lacs. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON today. He says he believe the walleye bite will be "real good" and if you're going to fish walleyes this weekend that will be a great spot to do it. The DNR issued the following regulations for Mille Lacs;

The one-fish walleye limit will be in place from Saturday, May 15, through Monday, May 31. Walleye fishing will be catch-and-release from Tuesday, June 1, through Wednesday, June 30. A two-week closure — implemented to reduce hooking mortality — will be in place from Thursday, July 1, through Thursday, July 15.

Glen Schmitt says early morning and evening fishing is still the best right now with the warm, dry weather continuing. He says water levels are down throughout the state and there are places on lakes marked with buoys for boaters to be aware of. Schmitt says entering some lakes has been challenging due to these low water levels. He also says the low Mississippi River levels has revealed areas rarely seen. Schmitt says there are many great places to catch walleye in Central Minnesota and his favorites include the chain of lakes in Richmond/Cold Spring and Lake Koronis near Paynesville. Glen encourages people to be aggressive with their presentation and be willing to try different types of baits. He has had success fishing weed lines and continues to take that approach.

If you'd like to learn more about Outdoor News check him out online. Listen to our conversation below.