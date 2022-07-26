Koda, 77 Pounds Of Love Up For Adoption

Meet Koda! He was adopted and returned 4 years later due owners no longer being able to care for him. He is used to being mainly an outdoor dog who has recently been working on transitioning to the indoor lifestyle.

Koda does well with his potty schedule as long as he's let out on a regular basis to avoid accidents in the home. He does not do well when kenneled at home, but is not known to be destructive while left unattended indoors. Koda has potential to be kennel-trained in a home with the patience to properly train him with positive reinforcement methods so the kennel becomes a happy place.

He enjoys going for walks and being pet. He doesn't mind being brushed, but it's not his favorite activity. Koda has been around dogs before and they have not always seen eye-to-eye, a household where he is the only dog may be best. A meet and greet with any dogs Koda would be regularly visiting with or living with is required at TCHS prior to adoption.

This big guy does have a high prey drive so he should NOT go into a home with cats, small animals, or livestock. He has done great around children in the past! Koda knows the commands sit, shake, and lay down. Koda enjoys car rides and being outdoors with his people. Belly and butt rubs make him smile. This big floof is on the lookout for his new home!

Koda currently weighs about 77 pounds. Donations and adoption fees help cover the cost of spay/neuter surgeries, micro-chipping, vaccinating, de-worming, any medical procedures and general care.

