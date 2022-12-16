Kleis: Snow Removal Expectations for St. Cloud Residents

The more than a foot of snow in the St. Cloud area this week has caused residents to dig out driveways and sideways. St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis joined me on WJON. He says the city ordinance requires residents to clean off sidewalks within 24 hours of the completion of the snowfall event. Kleis indicated that before they would go out and cite someone they would give at least 48 hours. He says the reason for this is people may be waiting for what they think is the completion of the snow event.

Kleis says this time of year you learn how great neighbors are as some will spend time blowing out other people's driveways and sidewalks. He understands that this can be a challenge for people with mobility issues or other health concerns. Kleis indicates their folks will go out and check sidewalks after 48 hours and often times go to potential violators after receiving phone calls from concerned residents.

The snowfall over the past few days caused snow plow drivers to put in long hours. Kleis says the priorities start with the most heavily traveled roads in the community and go from there. Kleis encourages residents to do some snow removal cleanup today because colder weather is coming which will lead to more frozen conditions in a few days on unattended sidewalks and driveways.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Mayor Kleis it is available below.