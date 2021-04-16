Kleis; 33rd Street Bridge Would Help Traffic Flow [PODCAST]

St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis joined me on WJON today for a Radio Town Hall Meeting on WJON. Mayor Kleis took phone calls and commented on some of recent happenings in the community which includes the revival of the plan to connect 33rd Street South in St. Cloud to Highway 10 on the East side of town. Mayor Kleis says this bridge would help traffic flow and help divert some traffic out of higher traffic areas. He says federal dollars typically take awhile to get so this project could take awhile. Listen to our 2-part call-in conversation below.

Many road construction projects are either underway or will be soon this spring. Mayor Kleis addressed projects on 33rd Street South and Killian Drive along with talk about potholes, the new city hall, people parking vehicles illegally on their lawn and more. Kleis says funding for pot holes if only coming from property taxes would cause property taxes to go way up which is why they look for additional funding from other sources. He says St. Cloud has more than 400 miles or roads they are responsible for. Listeners every other week can call in between 8:10-8:50 Friday mornings to talk with Mayor Dave Kleis.

Mayor Kleis indicated that his annual State of the City address will take place outside (weather permitting) at Lake George at 12:30 p.m. May 4. He says the event will be moved inside to Rivers Edge Convention Center if they need to.

Get our free mobile app