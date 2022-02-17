Kimball’s Mike Schultz Officially Named to Team USA

BEIJING, CHINA -- Kimball's Mike Schultz has officially been named Thursday to the United States Paralympics Snowboarding team.

He is one of 11 snowboard athletes from the U.S. that will be competing in the games in Beijing, China in March.

The announcement calls Schultz 'one of the most decorated Para snowboarders in the world', along with teammate Noah Elliott of Missouri. The pair recently went one and two in the men's dual banked slalom event in Lillehammer. Both are heavy favorites in snowboardcross and banked slalom in Beijing once again. Each is a two-time Paralympic medalist and will be competing in their second games.

The Paralympic Games begin on March 4th and conclude on March 13th. NBC has announced a historic broadcast schedule for its Winter Paralympic programming with more than 230 hours of total coverage across multiple channels.

Schultz is featured in a Comcast ad that is currently airing on NBC during the Olympic games.