The ESPY Award Goes to St. Cloud’s Mike Schultz

ST. CLOUD -- The unbelievable year for St. Cloud's Mike Schultz continued this week when he won an ESPY award out in Los Angeles. Schultz says he was notified about three weeks ago that he had been nominated for "Best Male Athlete With A Disability".

His award was handed out Wednesday night, prior to the main show. But a highlight for him was meeting the show host Danica Patrick.

Everybody knows who she is - race car driver. And being able to go to the after party and just hang out with some of the best of the best athletes, yeah 'wow'!

Schultz is a snowboarder who won a gold medal and a silver medal at the Paralympics in South Korea earlier this year. He says, besides all of his personal success, his company Biodapt has also been booming.

At the games themselves, we had 15 athletes from around the world using our equipment in the snowboarding category. Between those 15 athletes, we all brought home 11 medals. Just an amazing and rewarding feeling for me as the company owner and designer of the equipment.

Schultz says another highlight for him this year was being invited to the White House - along with the other Paralympians and Olympians - to meet the President and Vice President.

He says he'll be going to the X Games in Minneapolis this weekend where he has been invited to sign autographs and hand out some medals.

He says he'll soon start preparing for the Winter X Games.