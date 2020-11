KIMBALL – It’s time for a parade in Kimball.

The town is gearing up for its first Mini Holidazzle Parade Friday evening.

Organizers say the festive event will follow the Kimball Days parade route. Attendees are asked to remain socially-distanced, wear masks, and stay home if not feeling well.

The parade begins at 7:30 p.m. It’s sponsored by the Kimball Area Chamber and Kimball Boy Scout Troop.