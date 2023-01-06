I COULDN'T TAKE IT ANYMORE

I don't know how you men do it. I've been trying to downsize my majestic gigantic backpack purse to just a small credit card holder as pictured above, and a fanny pack instead of a purse. Why? Because I hate hauling that big purse around. It weighs a lot once you put your 32-ounce water bottle in there, along with a change of clothes for the gym, snacks, and whatever else you carry in there, just too much.

MISPLACED ITEMS WILL BE A THING OF THE PAST

In the process of this downsizing process, I have misplaced my cardholder at least 3 times in the 2 weeks. It is a horrible feeling to feel like you lost your purse and all your credit cards.

So today, after I thought I misplaced it again, (by the way, I didn't. It WAS actually in my Fannypack but I didn't see it. Duh.)

TILES

Today as soon as I got to work, I ordered some TILES from Amazon. They work within 400 feet, and you can stick them to anything you don't want to lose. The Tiles connect to an app on your phone so never ever, ever shall I ever....lose my darn little cardholder again!

The more I think about this, I'm going to use these on a few things. I bought a four-pack, so I think I'm going to put the Tiles on the things I misplace the most; my phone, my remote, my wallet, and my Fannypack.

If this ends up working, I just might buy me another four pack, and hand the out like candies to my kids. No more will we lose our keys, phones or wallets. It really is a brilliant idea.

I believe the Tiles last up to three years without having to be charged, and you can get the in a slim card style, a sticky Tile, or just tile squares. Regardless, I finally hit my breaking point. I can't afford to feel like this in 2023. Here's to finding new ways to finding your stuff!

