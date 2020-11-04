It’s Time to Sponsor Families in Need: Share The Spirit

YOUR HELP IS NEEDED

Every year, Catholic Charities reaches out to ask the community to help in giving families in need throughout central Minnesota much needed gifts for the holiday season. I spoke with Steve Paraja, Executive Director of Catholic Charities says that this year, they expect to see even more families in need due to the loss of jobs during the ongoing pandemic.

Gifts will be taken ONE DAY ONLY. Anyone who wishes to help out for this holiday season should deliver wrapped gifts to 3316 W Division Street in St. Cloud at the old Save A Lot Building, between the hours of 7:30am and 5 pm.

HOW THE PROGRAM WORKS

By Volunteering to sponsor a family or multiple families, you are asked to do the following:

Spend a minimum of $70 per family member on gifts.

Spend at least $10 per family member on food/groceries with a grocery gift card.

Deliver your wrapped gifts on Thursday, December 10th, between the hours of 7:30am and 5 pm to 3316 W Division Street in St Cloud at the former Save A Lot location.

MAIL GIFT CARDS

If you want to sponsor families and do a little bit more, you can send Gift Cards to Catholic Charities by Friday, December 4th to the following address:

Catholic Charities

ATTN: Share The Spirit

157 Roosevelt Road

St Cloud MN 56301

YOUR FAMILY

When you sign up to participate in the program, you will receive information about the family you are gifting via an Email that will go out on Monday, November 16th.

HOW TO PARTICIPATE

If you would like to get your business, your family and friends involved in this years Share The Spirit program, you can register by clicking HERE now.