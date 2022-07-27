It’s Time To Say Goodbye To This Klondike Ice Cream Delight

OOOEY GOOEY GOODBYE

When was the last time you had a Klondike Bar? Specifically, a Choco Taco? To be honest, I don't believe that I've ever tried one of these, which is incredibly hard for me to believe! I'm all about frozen deliciousness; nuts, waffle cones, and swirling delights of ice cream and fudge? Sounds like a winner to me.

But the rumor is true. I've found several sources online, including an actual Tweet that was sent out from Klondike stating the following:

"Unfortunately, the Klondike Choco Taco has been discontinued. We've experienced an unprecedented spike in demand across our portfolio, and have had to make very tough decisions to ensure availability of our full portfolio nationwide. We are very sorry for any disappointment!"

According to an article I found at Eater.com, a man named Alan Drazen came up with the Choco Taco back in 1983. Yes; I was just a high school Sophomore when this apparent delicious frozen treat was created.

Klondike/Facebook Klondike/Facebook loading...

FINDING A REPLACEMENT

Although it appears that Klondike is having to streamline its list of ice cream products, it's pretty apparent that you can still get something similar to the Choco Taco, if you look at their product listings. How about a "Double Down Chocolate" classic cone? It looks to be a waffle cone, filled with a combination of vanilla ice cream, and chocolate syrup and is topped with dark chocolate, milk chocolate, and white chocolate swirls.

Although it doesn't appear that there is ANY product out there that is going to be exactly like the Choco Taco, maybe you still have one in your freezer. If so, save it for a rainy day; take pictures of it; or devour it and enjoy its deliciousness for one last, sweet bite goodbye.

Take a Look Inside this St. Cloud Mansion For Sale

For Sale 'Mansion' With Private Lake Is Less Than 30 Miles From Saint Cloud

This Newly Listed Mansion Is Less Than 30 Miles From Saint Cloud! One home, less than 30 miles from Saint Cloud that was just listed sits on 40 acres and features its own basketball court, private 'spring-fed' lake, and gourmet kitchen, among other luxuries. This home is absolutely gorgeous and could be yours for JUST $2.1 million.