I love a beautiful Christmas cactus. I don't have any yet, but many of my friends and family do, and I'm always amazed that they bloom at specific times of the year, just in time for the holidays. The problem is; sometimes they bloom on the wrong holiday. I think I could have found out the reason why.

A CHRISTMAS CACTUS

Perhaps your Mom or Aunt gifted you with a beautiful Christmas Cactus right before the holiday. But the following year, your beautiful cactus decided it wants to bloom at Thanksgiving instead of Christmas. Or better yet; it totally skipped the holidays at the end of the year, and decided to bloom in the spring around Easter. What is going on?

HAS YOUR CACTUS DECEIVED YOU?

The reason your Christmas cactus isn't blooming when you want it to is that it might not be a Christmas Cactus at all. It might just be that you were gifted a Thanksgiving Cactus, or better yet, an Easter cactus.

All of these beautiful cacti look VERY similar, but they do have some very detailed differences and if you know what to look for, you should be able to determine what type of holiday cactus you have in your possession.

THANKSGIVING CACTI

The first picture above is a Thanksgiving cactus. Thanksgiving cacti have very pointed and claw-shaped projections on the tips of the leaves of the plant.

CHRISTMAS CACTI

Christmas Cactus look very similar; However, the leaf projections are a little bit more scalloped or shaped like a teardrop. The cactus pictured above with white blooms is a Christmas cactus.

EASTER CACTI

Finally, Easter Cacti have rounded edges. The beautiful peachy pink-colored single bloom is from an Easter cactus, pictured above.

Other than the shape of the leaves, all of these varieties of cacti can have a wide range of beautiful blooms. The Thanksgiving and Christmas cacti will sometimes bloom more than just once a year, again in the spring.

If you would like to learn more about these Cacti, how to choose which one works best for you, and how to care for them, you can click HERE now for details on each one.