Is This The Future Of Mask Wearing? Non Fog Comfort Mask

I'm sure you've been on social media, and had all different kind of mask ads pop up. If you are someone who wears glasses regularly, you may have the same issue that I'm having. I just can't keep my glasses from fogging up. Every time I walk into a store, in to my office from outside, I can't see a thing. I'm not against wearing a mask, it's just frustrating not being able to see where I'm going; so when I saw this mask pop up on my Facebook page, I had to click on the ad and see what it was all about.

Heytobuy.com sells this Anti-fog re-usable transparent face shield for $12.99. I'll have to look back for my receipt, but I'm pretty sure I bought this from another company, as Heytobuy.com is a wholesale company, and you can purchase products from them and then I guess mark up the price if you do your own marketing. I'm pretty sure this thing cost me $34. I only bought one, because I wanted to see if it was worth the money.

Photo by Kelly Cordes

This mask is washable and reusable, and can be washed and disinfected by using water and a lint free cloth, or by using alcohol and lint free cloth.

I CAN SEE YOUR FACE

The selling point of this mask? Not only does it not fog up, people can see your face! You can now show your smile and communicate normally, especially for hearing-impaired people. They say that one Size Fits All, but I think it depends. My son has a beard, and he didn't like the way it felt on his face.

KELLY'S REVIEW

My glasses don't fog up. It is comfortable, easy to breath through, and very lightweight. It hooks over your ears like a pair of glasses, so there's no ear loop irritation during the day. It only touches the bridge of your nose, and the top of your ears.

DOES IT PROVIDE SAFETY LIKE A CLOTH MASK?

The answer is...NO. It does not. According to Healthline.com:

“Face shields are excellent at preventing droplets from coming into contact with the nose, mouth, and eyes, which are the body sites that the virus enters to establish infection.”

Plastic face shields do provide a barrier of protection, but droplets in the environment can still be inhaled through the open areas around the plastic visor. So even though it's comfortable, it's recommended that you add this as an extra level of protection.