Is Minnesota Really Boring & Stupid? According to this Study…
This is never anything that anyone wants to hear, that where they live might actually be boring.. or even worse, stupid. But here we are, with a study that is saying that there are towns that are boring and stupid... or at least uneducated.
With that said, the study also says that it certainly does not mean that people aren't successful, or that the area doesn't have good people who live there, it just means that statistically, those 10 towns have the highest population of people who either didn't finish high school, or never went on to any further education after high school.
Now, we all know that does not mean that a person, or anyone who didn't graduate from high school is stupid. They may have quit high school for any number of reasons other than not understanding and basically "flunking out". But that is what this particular study is showing.
The unfortunate fact of the matter is that some places in the North Star State have a larger percent of their population that never graduated from high school.
While the emphasis on going to college might be overblown, the fact is that not graduating from high school puts you at a significant disadvantage on average. Educational attainment might not be the best way to measure one person’s intelligence, but it does shine a light on the state.
According to this study, the most "boring and dumb" towns in Minnesota is led by Worthington at number one, followed by Waite Park. St. Cloud did not make this list on either factor. I guess that's a good thing? I'll take that. Plus, here is another part of the study that shows what I mentioned above - maybe not highly educated, but still may be smart.
A recent study we published found that Minnesota is actually the 3rd smartest state in the United States, with an average IQ of 102.
But that doesn’t mean that a few cities in Minnesota are a bit slower than others due to a lack of basic education.
That is the statistic that we would all rather look at, right??
