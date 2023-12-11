Is it a House or an Amusement Park? It’s Both!
Minnesotans that wish they had a vacation home with their very own Amusement Park are in luck! There's one for sale right now. If you've got the means to buy a vacation home, this could be just what you need, especially if you have kids.
Ok, need may be the wrong word. But hey you could do a little renovation work and put this thing to work on Airbnb.
According to the listing on Zillow:
The property boasts a large slide that guarantees hours of excitement for all ages. Additionally, a charming, yet deceptively challenging mini-golf course adds a touch of whimsy, inviting visitors to test their skills and indulge in friendly competition. Other delightful rides further enhance the park's allure, creating an environment brimming with laughter and joy. The wonderfully custom, spacious, and accommodating 7 bedroom, 5 bathroom house offers a wealth of amenities. Unleash your inner athlete on the indoor full-sized basketball/volleyball/ tennis court, perfect for friendly matches and invigorating workouts. For movie enthusiasts, a dedicated movie room equipped with a projector and screen awaits. The home includes separate downstairs apartment, offering flexibility and potential for various living arrangements.
There's an indoor basketball court and a dedicated movie room too.
A jacuzzi room with interesting (??) walls painted to match the water theme.
And a whimsical (??) bathroom with pink bubble walls.
All this could be yours for the not-so-low price of $956,000. But again - it could double as a business. Maybe go in with a couple friends? You're gonna have to come up with a way to market some of the odd decoration choices...or just remodel. The house is located in Minot, ND and you can see the listing HERE.