Insider: Bars, Restaurants to Return to Pre-Pause Restrictions

ST. PAUL -- A political insider says he's expecting the governor to return to pre-pause restrictions when he makes his announcement Wednesday afternoon.

Blois Olson says well-placed sources tell him the plan is to go back to the rules just before the pause.

Olson says he's expecting bars and restaurants to open at 50 percent capacity not to exceed 150 people, six people per table, and bar seating open to parties of two. 10:00 p.m. closing time.

Gyms to stay at 25 percent capacity, with classes of not more than 25 people.

Pools opening at 25 percent.

More specific details are expected to emerge as the morning goes on.

The current restrictions are set to expire on Monday.

Governor Tim Walz will update the public at 2:00 p.m. with his office officially saying a "loosening of restrictions on indoor dining and other settings".

We will carry that announcement live on WJON.