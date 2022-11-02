NEW FOUND FREEDOM

There's nothing quite like that first car...the feel of the steering wheel in your hands, and knowing that now...you can go anywhere in the country you want to go. You have no limitations.

I have three boys. Pictured above, is my beautiful middle child. Tanner is an absolute gem of a human being. Anyone that meets him knows that his heart is big...made of gold...and always ready to help anyone and any animal in need.

Tanner is one of those people you can count on to help you with anything. I seriously have never met anyone that NEVER complains about a day at work, and he just enjoys living. He walks every day, he works just about every day, and now it's time for him to get behind the wheel of a car.

Get our free mobile app

I'VE GOT THE MOM JITTERS

As a Mom, I always worry when my kids start driving. When you've been driving since you were 16, you know the mistakes you made when you were young, and there are some experiences you just can't explain to someone. As I watched Tanner listen to his driving instructor, I quietly sat in the backseat with our dog Gloria, and did my best not to shout out, "You're too close to the line!" "Slow Down!" "Look over your shoulder before you change lanes!" I did interrupt a couple of times in the beginning, but then I realized, it was Tanner. He listens... he's intelligent...he's going to be fine. Let the instructor do their job.

MY ADVICE FOR WHAT IT'S WORTH

Although Tanner doesn't have his license yet, we DID buy him his first car. He's so excited about this soon to have 'new-found freedom.' He's had his permit for a few years, but like many people, he had a frightening experience when he didn't make a turn quite right and thought at the time it was too stressful to drive.

If you are a parent, and your child isn't quite ready, give them time. Driving out there is getting more complicated. With more cars on the roads, it's important that they feel comfortable driving. I'm okay with my son feeling that he needed more time. Now I'm excited to see what's next for this amazing kid.

Minnesota's Ten Tallest Buildings

Minnesota's Most Unique Places To Stay The Night