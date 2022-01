My Dad and I were talking this weekend as he was fiddling around with the strangest contraption in the kitchen that I had ever seen. I asked him what it was, and he said, "It's an Egg Pod, and it's incredible." I had to check it out for myself. What can an "EGG POD" do that's so incredible? This gadget that costs between $14-$20 is pretty darn cool. Take a look.

Top 10 News Stories for the St. Cloud Area in 2021

The Best Royal Frosting For Holiday Cookies