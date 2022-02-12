Huskies Tie WMU in Weekend Series Opener, Wild to Host Hurricanes

The St. Cloud State University women's basketball team, Gopher men's hockey team, Gopher women's basketball team, St. Cloud Norsemen, and Granite City Lumberjacks all kicked off the weekend with a win. The Husky men's hockey team opened their weekend series with a tie, while the SCSU men's basketball team and Minnesota Timberwolves both lost their games. Meanwhile, the Gopher men's basketball team and the Minnesota Wild are getting ready for their Saturday matchups.

RECAPS:

- The SCSU women's basketball team earned their eighth straight win in an 83-65 takedown of Minot State University. St. Cloud had four scorers in double digits led by Tori Wortz who finished with 24 points and eight rebounds. The Huskies improve to 19-3 overall. Their Saturday matchup against UMary has been canceled, but they are expected to hit the court again on Thursday to host Crookston.

- The Gopher men's hockey team took down Ohio State on the road 3-2 to kick off the weekend series. Aaron Huglen, Chaz Lucius, and Tristan Broz each netted a goal for Minnesota. The Gophers improve to 18-11 and the Buckeyes fall to 21-8-2. The teams will take the ice for game two in Canton, Ohio on Saturday.

- The Gopher women's basketball team held on to beat Northwestern 74-68 at home on Friday. Veronica Burton led all scorers with 27 points for the Wildcats. Gadiva Hubbard and Laura Bagwell Katalinich each scored 19 for Minnesota. The Gophers improve to 12-14 and will host Rutgers on Thursday.

- The Norsemen beat Austin 6-2 on the road Friday. Ryan O'Neill led all scorers with three goals for St. Cloud. The Norsemen improve to 24-13 and are now in first place in the NAHL Central Division. They will return home to host the Bruins on Saturday.

- The Lumberjacks routed the St. Louis Jr. Blues 11-1 Friday. Granite City outshot the Blues 57-16 in the win. Nick Mountain, Luke Delzer, and Tucker Skime each netted two for Granite City. The Lumberjacks improve to 39-1 and St. Louis falls to 6-31-1-2. The teams will complete the weekend series on Saturday.

- The SCSU men's hockey team earned their second straight tie, opening the weekend series 5-5 against Western Michigan University. Jason Polin led all scorers with two goals for WMU. St. Cloud had five different players find the back of the net. The Huskies are now 14-9-3 overall, and the Broncos are 19-6-1. The teams will take the ice for game two on Saturday.

- The SCSU men's basketball team continued their slump with a close 89-81 loss to Minot State. Max Cody led all scorers with 31 points for the Beavers. Anthony Roberts led St. Cloud with 22 points, and Caleb Donaldson added 20. The Huskies fall to 9-15 and have lost five straight. They will look to get things moving on Saturday when they visit

- The Timberwolves played a close game against the Chicago Bulls, but could not keep up in the fourth and final quarter, ultimately falling 134-122. DeMar DeRozan led all scorers with 35 points. Anthony Edwards led the way for Minnesota with 31 points. The Wolves fall to 29-27 and will travel to Indiana to face the Pacers on Sunday. Pre-game coverage tips off at 1:30 p.m. on AM 1390 and 93.9 FM Granite City Sports.

PREVIEWS:

- The Gopher men's basketball team (11-10) will host Penn State (9-11) on Saturday night to play a game that was postponed back in January. Minnesota is 29-12 overall against the Nittany Lions. Pre-game starts at 7:00 p.m. on AM 1390 and 93.9 FM Granite City Sports.

- The Minnesota Wild (28-11-3) are gearing up to host the Carolina Hurricanes (32-10-3) on Saturday. The Wild are coming off of a 2-0 loss to the Jets, while the Hurricanes last topped Boston 6-0. This is the first matchup between the teams this season. Pre-game coverage begins at 6:45 p.m. on 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.

