Huskies Shut Out Denver, Gophers Fall to Michigan in OT

The St. Cloud State University men's hockey team, St. Ben's hockey team, Granite City Lumberjacks, and St. Cloud Norsemen all completed weekend sweeps, the St. Cloud State women's basketball team routed USF, the Gopher women's hockey team rolled to their 10th straight win, the CSB basketball team squeezed out a close win over Augsburg, and the Minnesota Timberwolves topped Houston Saturday. The St. Cloud State women's hockey and men's basketball teams came up short in regulation Saturday, as did the SJU hockey and basketball teams, and the Gopher men's and SCSU women's hockey teams both fell in OT. On Sunday, the Gopher men's basketball team will try to find their way back to the win column with a Big Ten matchup in Michigan.

RECAPS:

- The no. 4 SCSU men's hockey team completed the weekend series sweep of no. 3 Denver with a 2-0 shutout win at home Saturday. The Huskies outshot the Pioneers 23-19. Zach Okabe and Jack Rogers each scored a goal for St. Cloud, while Jaxon Castor made a perfect 19 saves in the net. The Huskies improve to 18-6 and secure the season series win 3-1. The team will hit the road to face UMD on Friday. Puck-drop is set for 7:00 p.m.

- The SCSU women's basketball team beat the University of Sioux Falls 61-42 to earn their fifth straight win on Saturday. Katrina Theis led all scorers with 23 points and 12 rebounds for St. Cloud. Dru Henning added 10 points. The Huskies improve to 14-4 and 11-3 NSIC. The team will return home to host Augustana on Friday. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m.

- The no. 3/4 Gopher women's hockey team tallied their 10th straight win with a 4-1 win over Bemidji State to complete the weekend series sweep. Four different players scored for Minnesota in the win. UMN outshot the Beavers 42-19. The Gophers improve to 20-3-2 and 17-1-2-2 WCHA. The team will take the ice in Duluth to face UMD on Friday. Puck-drop is set for 3:00 p.m.

- The CSB hockey team beat Hamline 3-2 to complete the weekend series sweep. The Pipers scored the first two goals of the day, but St. Ben's responded with three unanswered scores to secure the win. The Bennies improve to 9-6, 7-3 MIAC and will host Augsburg at 7:00 p.m. Thursday.

- The CSB basketball team held on to secure a close 67-63 win over the Auggies on Saturday. The Bennies trailed 30-24 at the half, took the lead 45-42 at the end of the third, and held off a fourth-quarter Augsburg rally to come up with the win. Jaley Coplin led all scorers with 27 points for the Auggies, while Carla Meyer led St. Ben's with 22 points and 12 rebounds. The Bennies are now 12-4, 9-4 MIAC and will travel to St. Scholastica on Wednesday for a 7:00 p.m. matchup.

- The Lumberjacks routed the Mustangs 5-2 to complete the weekend sweep at home Saturday night. Matthew Delany led Granite City with two goals, and Ryan LeHet made 19 saves while letting in two goals. The Jacks outshot Peoria 46-21. The Lumberjacks improve to 28-3-0-1 and will travel to Willmar to face the WarHawks (14-17-1-0) on Friday at 7:10 p.m.

- The Norsemen completed a weekend sweep of the Central Division leading Austin Bruins with a 4-0 shutout road victory. Blake Perbix, Andrew Clarke, Hogan Sinjem, and Jack Wandmacher each lit the lamp for St. Cloud. Ethan Dahlmeir made a perfect 25 saves for the win. The Norsemen improve to 15-16-2-2 and the Bruins fall to 23-7-3-4. St. Cloud will have the chance to make up some ground when they host the North Iowa Bulls (17-15-2) at 7:00 p.m. on Friday.

- The Timberwolves beat Houston for the third time this season with a 113-104 win at Target Center on Saturday. Anthony Edwards led Minnesota with 44 points and D'Angelo Russel added 23. The Wolves improve to 24-24 and the Rockets fall to 10-36. The teams will head to Houston for the fourth and final game of the regular season series on Monday. Pre-game coverage tips off at 6:30 p.m. on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.

- The SCSU women's hockey team fell 3-2 to no. 1 Ohio State in overtime Saturday. Addi Scribner and Svenja Voigt each netted one for St. Cloud in the loss. The Buckeyes swept the season series 4-0. The Huskies fall to 13-14 and will stay home again next weekend to host Bemidji State. The action kicks off at 6:00 p.m. on Friday.

- The SCSU men's basketball team dropped their third straight contest with an 83-73 loss to USF on the road. The Huskies kept things close in the first half, trailing 36-35 at the break, but could not hold off the surging Cougars in the second half. Matthew Willert led St. Cloud with 17 points and Kevin Cook added 14. The Huskies fall to 7-12 and 4-10 NSIC. They will look to get back in the win column with a home matchup against Augustana at 5:30 p.m. on Friday.

- The SJU hockey team fell 4-1 to Hamline on the road to earn the weekend split. Lewis Crosby netted the lone goal for St. John's in the first period to avoid the shutout. The Johnnies fall to 10-7-2, 6-3-1 MIAC. The team will take the ice in White Bear Lake to face Augsburg in a Hockey Day MN matchup at 5:30 p.m. on Friday.

- The SJU basketball team fell 75-66 on the road to Augsburg on Saturday. The Johnnies committed 22 turnovers in the loss. Connor Knoepfle led all scorers with 25 points for the Auggies. Mitchell Plombon and Kooper Vaughn each put up 18 for St. John's. The Johnnies drop to 10-6, 7-4 MIAC and will look to rebound when they visit St. Scholastica on Wednesday. Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m.

- The no. 2 Gopher men's hockey team forced overtime but fell 5-4 to Michigan to earn a weekend split. The Gophers drop to 18-7-1 and will host Michigan State on Friday. Pre-game coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. on AM 1390 and 93.9 FM Granite City Sports.

- The Gopher women's basketball team came up short falling 75-56 to Purdue on the road. Mara Braun led all scorers with 15 points for Minnesota in the loss. Amaya Battle added 14 and Mallory Heyer finished with 13. The Gophers fall to 9-11 and 2-7 B1G and will host Michigan on Sunday, January 29th. Pre-game coverage tips off at 1:30 p.m. on AM 1390 and 93.9 FM Granite City Sports.

- The Wild dropped their second straight matchup with a 5-3 loss to the Panthers. Matt Boldy, Joel Eriksson Ek, and Jared Spurgeon each scored a goal for Minnesota. Filip Gustavsson made 22 saves and allowed four goals in the loss. The Wild fall to 25-16-4 and will look to get back on their feet on Tuesday when they visit Tampa Bay (29-15-1). Pre-game coverage starts at 5:45 p.m. on AM 1390 and 93.9 FM Granite City Sports.

PREVIEWS:

- The Gopher men's basketball team (7-10, 1-6 B1G) will look to snap their two-game losing streak when they visit Michigan (10-8, 4-3 B1G) at noon on Sunday. Minnesota fell to the Wolverines 90-75 at home back in December and trails 63-93 all-time. You can catch all the action by tuning into AM 1390 and 93.9 FM Granite City Sports.

