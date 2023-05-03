Huge Neighborhood Garage Sale In Sartell This Week

An annual neighborhood garage sale in Sartell looks poised to be among the biggest sales of the spring with nearly 20 houses planning on peddling wares this week.

The Avalon Village neighborhood in Sartell will host garage sales beginning Wednesday and going on throughout the weekend. A majority of sales start on Wednesday, while a handful of sales will take place beginning on Thursday.

Heck, I am even getting in on the action this year by hosting my very first garage sale! I have spent the better part of a week getting everything labeled and folded for the big day(s)!

Avalon Village is located near Bernick's Arena and Sartell City Hall off of 19th Avenue and 2 1/2 Street in Sartell.

While I have seen a couple garage sales already this spring, this is the big daddy that I personally consider the opening day of rummage sale season. It looks like even the weather is looking forward to it, with temperatures expected to reach nearly 70 degrees.

From kids clothes and toys to adult clothes and workout equipment, with this many sales you are bound to make treasure out of someone else's trash!

