For some reason, I've always been a big fan of flea markets, . I think it's that it's all not just run of the mill stuff you find in most stores and a lot of the stuff, you just know, probably has some stories behind it.

Click here for hours and more info The Wright County Swappers Meet boasts that it's enormous and has vendors from all over, many that travel from flea market to flea market. Farm fresh produce, antiques, collectibles and a whole lot more, I'm sure.

It happens early every Saturday from April thru October and on special holiday weekends they extend it to Friday, Saturday & Sunday. The holiday weekends are Memorial Day weekend, 4th of July weekend and Labor Day weekend. WRIGHT COUNTY SWAPPERS MEET - 13594 100th ST NW SOUTH HAVEN, MN 55382 (320) 274-9005 (About 20 miles south of St Cloud)

You could probably spend hours walking around this huge flea market and still not see everything it has to offer. Remember, it's kind of an early bird. I believe they open around 5 AM and shut down early in the afternoon.

If you are a collector of just about anything, this might be your go-to place to find pieces for your collection of whatever.

Flea markets are just kind of a fun way to spend a day. Whatever you are looking for, I'm guessing you'll probably find it here at this enormous flea market.

Check it out some Saturday and see what you think. Get there early!

