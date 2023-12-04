How Minnesotans Can Keep From Paying Too Much for Dental Work

If you’ve had dental work done any time in the last 10 years or so, you already know how terribly expensive that it can be.

That’s the main reason more people don’t have dental issues, including losing teeth, dealt with and these are people who have dental insurance.

One dentist took to “Tik Tok addressing how you can avoid having to pay more for dental work.

According to Yahoo.com, Dr. Brady Smith was asked why a patient's root canal cost $1,200 above what the insurance paid? Dr. Smith says it’s likely because the patient asked one question, “Do You Take My Insurance?”.

Dr. Smith says the better question is “Are you in-network with my insurance?”. This can be the difference in paying hundreds if not thousands more for whatever work you are having done.

Insurance companies often require their in-network partners to accept 80% of the costs, leaving the patient with 20% of the bill. It is advised that you reach out to your HR department if your dental insurance is provided through your employer to ask them about in-network dentists and what is and is not covered.

Another suggestion when it comes to dental insurance, is to make sure you actually use your dental insurance. Most dental plans expire at the end of the year, and if you go to an in-network dentist, there is a service they pay for or at least 80% of the procedure. Of course, the other side of that coin is that you are left with the other 20% which can be a burden and thus keep you from not going unless it’s an urgent situation.

There is “Care Credit” which is healthcare specific financing that can be used for dental visits. Plus, a simple google search will show you other lending plans like Care Credit that you may want to pursue.

I think the most important reminder coming from this is; it’s not that you ask a question of your healthcare provider, but that you ask the correct question. They may just answer the question as you have asked versus what you are meaning to ask. And the difference can be an expensive one.