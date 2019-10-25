Housing Listening Meeting Being Held in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- Do you have concerns about housing shortages in the St. Cloud area? U.S. Senator Tina Smith’s staff will be making a stop in St. Cloud on Saturday as part of their statewide “Housing Listening Tour.”

Starting at 2:00 p.m. at the St. Cloud Public Library, Smith’s housing and regional staff members will be meeting with local leaders, housing officials, and residents to discuss shortages and solutions.

At 3:00 p.m. the staff members will also be available to talk one-on-one with residents who need help working with federal agencies including the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs, and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

The event is free, open to all, and no appointments are needed.