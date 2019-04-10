House Bonding Bill Includes Several St. Cloud Area Projects

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota State House unveiled their bonding proposal Tuesday, which includes $1.5 billion worth of projects across the state.

Several local projects are on the list including $10.7 million for upgrades to St. Cloud's Municipal Athletic Complex , $6.5 million to extend the Northstar Commuter Rail to St. Cloud, $4.3 million for upgrades to the St. Cloud Prison, $8 million for the Becker Industrial Park , $2.5 million for the planned Jacob Wetterling Community Center in St. Joseph, and $1.13 million to finish the ROCORI Trail in Richmond.

Democratic State Representative Dan Wolgamott of St. Cloud is on the House Capital Investment Committee.

I'm proud of the work I've done to successfully advocate for projects that will make St. Cloud and central Minnesota safe and more economically competitive.

Earlier this session Democratic Governor Tim Walz announced his version of a bonding bill. The Republican-controlled State Senate has not introduced a bonding bill this session. Senate President Paul Gazelka has said he is not in favor of a bonding bill this year because this is a budget session, not a bonding one.