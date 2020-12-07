Holiday Diaper Drive Going On Now

Operation Baby New Year is underway and that means we have a lot of work to do to help families in need of diapers all through central Minnesota.

FAMILIES NEED OUR HELP MORE THAN YOU THINK

The facts are pretty staggering and hard to think about which is probably why we don't think about it; but if you were one of the 5.3 million families that need diapers and are having to cut back on food for your family because you need them, you would be thrilled to receive some diapers.

The facts:

Diapers cannot be purchased with food stamps.

Disposable diapers cost $80-$100 a month.

Infants need up to 12 diapers a day, toddlers need about 8.

Most daycare centers will not take kids in unless they have diapers provided.

Cloth diapers are not an option for many families.

5.3 million children ages 3 and younger live in low income families in the US.

WHAT YOU CAN DO

You can ask your family and friends to help you collect diapers and then drop them off at one of the following locations. If you don't want to collect actual diapers, you can make financial contributions by writing a check to "Her Arts In Action" and putting Operation Baby New Year in the memo and sending it to:

"Her Arts In Action"

PO BOX 414

Sauk Rapids, MN 56379

DIAPER DROP OFF LOCATIONS IN ST CLOUD

Jules Bistro

921 W St Germain St,St Cloud

11AM to 8 PM Tuesday through Saturday

Mid Minnesota Legal Aid

110 6th Ave S #200, St Cloud

9 AM to 5 PM Monday through Friday

Good Earth Food Co Op

2010 Veterans Dr, St Cloud

8 AM - 8 PM Monday through Sunday

Mantra Salon

811 W St Germain St, St Cloud

10 AM -8 PM Tuesday Through Thursday

10 AM - 6 PM Friday

10 AM -5 PM Saturday

Cream City Tattoo

11 6th Ave N, St Cloud, MN

12 PM - 8 PM Tuesday through Saturday

Beaver Island Brewing Co.

216 6th Ave S, St Cloud, MN

2 PM - 7 PM Wednesday through Saturday