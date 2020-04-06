Win up to $10,000 With WJON’s Workday Payday

We get it, Coronavirus concerns have thrown our lives into turmoil. The impact on the health of our community, the impact on our economy, and the impact on our listeners has been severe. While we regularly do our part to inform you, entertain you, and provide some optimism, this spring we want to step up our game to assist in another important area – financially.

We're giving you the opportunity to hoard cash this spring, up to $10,000 and a guaranteed $1,000 every time we play.

How it Works

Beginning April 13, set your radio, download our app, or ask Alexa to listen to this station every weekday.

We'll give you 3 codewords throughout the day - be sure to listen all day long, because we'll give you hints about when the next word is coming, too.

Enter each word you hear on our station app.

We'll draw from all correct codeword entries and reward $1,000 every time we play

And one player will be randomly drawn for the biggest stimulus check anywhere, $10,000 - the more codes you enter, the better your chances

If you're ready to win, DOWNLOAD OUR APP NOW so you're ready to listen and cash in.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

While you're waiting to win some cash, maybe you should check out these other great prizes.

Good luck, we can't wait to help stimulate your personal economy this spring.