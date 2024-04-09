High School Sports Results/Schedule Tuesday April 9
Monday's Results:
Softball:
Sartell-St. Stephen 4, Monticello 3
Tuesday's Schedule:
Softball:
Fergus Falls at Sauk Rapids-Rice
Brainerd at St. Cloud Crush
Cathedral at Milaca
Annandale at Maple Lake
Foley at Little Falls
Paynesville at Melrose
Albany at Pierz
Becker at St. Francis
MACCRAY at BBE
Baseball:
ROCORI at Alexandria
Sauk Rapids-Rice at Brainerd
Albany at Cathedral
Willmar at St. Cloud Crush
Foley at Pequot Lakes
Little Falls at Pierz
Holdingford at Upsala-Swanville
Becker at St. Francis
Spectrum at Kimball
Annandale at Dassel-Cokato
Benson at Melrose
Sauk Centre at West Central
Osakis at Eden Valley-Watkins
Milaca at Mora
Girls Golf:
Granite Ridge Conference meet at Foley
Multiple schools at Willmar
Boys and Girls Track and Field:
Multiple Schools at Fergus Falls
Multiple Schools at Albany