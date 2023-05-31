High School Sports Results Tuesday May 30

Rocori softball is one win away from going to the state tournament after posting a 4-3 win over Sauk Rapids-Rice in the Section 8-3-A softball tournament Tuesday. The Spartans will play the Storm again tomorrow at 4 p.m. at Tech High School in the Section finals. Sauk Rapids-Rice eliminated Little Falls 3-2 to advance to the championship game after losing to Rocori. Little Falls eliminated Alexandria 7-5. Sauk Rapids-Rice will need to beat Rocori twice to advance to state while Rocori needs just 1 win.

Section 8-4-A

Elk River 8, Sartell-St. Stephen 5

(Sartell eliminated)

Moorhead 12, St. Cloud 2

(St. Cloud eliminated)

Moorhead 8, Elk River 5

(Elk River eliminated)

STMA 6, Brainerd 4

(Brainerd will play Moorhead at 3:30 Thursday at STMA with the winner earning a chance to play STMA for the section championship at 5:30 needing to beat them twice to go to State).

Section 6-2-A

Melrose 6, Cathedral 1

(Cathedral eliminated. Ella Voit took the loss in the circle as she struck out 10 batters, The Crusaders managed only 3 hits with Ella Voit, Tayla Vought and Kyah Koenig each getting a hit. The Crusaders finished the season 16-8).

Kimball 7, Albany 3

(Albany eliminated)

Kimball 5, Melrose 1

(Melrose eliminated)

Pierz 2, Pequot Lakes 1

(Pierz advances to section championship. Kimball will play Pequot Lakes at 1pm Wednesday in an elimination game in Waite Park. The winner will play Pierz at 5pm and if necessary 7pm Thursday in Waite Park).

photo courtesy of Lisa Anderson photo courtesy of Lisa Anderson loading...

Baseball

Section 8-3-A

Alexandria 11, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0

Rocori 12, Willmar 2

Section 6-2-A

Cathedral 8, Osakis 6

(Trevor Fleege had a two-run single and Alex Schroeder gapped a three-run triple as the Crusaders scored six runs in the bottom of the 6th inning for the win. Jackson Phillipp battled through six innings to earn the win and Tommy Gohman pitched a scoreless 7th for the save).

Albany 9, Melrose 0

Foley 6, Spectrum 4

Eden Valley-Watkins 6, Kimball 1

Holdingford 3, Annandale 1

Pillager 4, Royalton 1

Pierz 9, Sauk Centre 0

Section 5-3-A

Big Lake 5, Becker 4

Zimmerman 6, Princeton 4

Section 6A

BBE 11, St. John's Prep 0

Wednesday's Schedule:

Section 8-4-A

Sartell-St. Stephen at STMA, 4:30

St. Cloud at Elk River, 4:30

Girls Golf:

Cathedral Invite at Wapicada Golf

1) Pequot Lakes

2) Albany

3) Cathedral

4) Staples-Motley

5) Milaca

6) Pierz

7) Melrose

8) Kimball

9) Osakis

10) Sauk Centre

11) Paynesville

12) Royalton

(Megan Scepaniak and Sophia Dingmann each carded a 94. Cammy Sand shot a 95, Averie Andvik posted a 97, and Lexi Streit shot 99 as Cathedral had five players break 100. The Crusaders compete in the Section 6AA tourney next Monday and Tuesday).