High School Sports Results Thursday January 18

Boys Hockey:

Sartell-St. Stephen 4, Alexandria 0

(Baylor Stebbins scored a hat trick for Sartell and Shaun Paulson added a goal. Noah Hacker had 24 saves to earn the shutout. The Sabres improve to 12-3-1.)

Cathedral 9, Princeton 1

(Joey Gillespie had four goals and two assists. John Hirschfeld had two goals and two assists and Andrew Dwinnell added a goal and three assists. Griffin Sturm and Landon Swenson each added goals and Nick Hansen got the win in goal in his first game back for Cathedral. The Crusaders host Little Falls on Tuesday.)

Northern Lakes 7, River Lakes 6

Girls Hockey:

Alexandria 5, Sartell-Sauk Rapids 0

Boys Basketball:

Detroit Lakes 81, Apollo 47

Albany 85, Holdingford 50

(Zeke Austin led the Huskies with 28 points and Sam Hondl added 20 points)

Paynesville 73, Kimball 64

Eden Valley-Watkins 84, Maple Lake 33

Big Lake 80, Becker 77

Girls Basketball:

Cathedral 38, Little Falls 37

(Ellie Voth had 13 points and 7 rebounds for the Crusaders)

Brainerd 54, Sartell-St. Stephen 37

ROCORI 69, St. Cloud Crush 54

Bemidji 74, Sauk Rapids-Rice 66

Becker 56, Big Lake 40

Albany 66, Pequot Lakes 51

Foley 75, Milaca 62

BOLD 62, Melrose 24

Upsala 69, LPGE 29

Paynesville 74, Browerville 43

Wrestling:

Little Falls 54, Sauk Rapids-Rice 18

Boys Swimming/Diving:

Sartell-ST. Stephen 101, Tech-ROCORI-Cathedral-Becker-Apollo 77