High School Sports Results Thursday February 22
Boys Basketball:
ROCORI 87, Tech 85
Apollo 79, Willmar 70
Brainerd 83, Sartell-St. Stephen 57
Cathedral 82, Milaca 77
(Jake Plante had 18 points, Zach Stolzenberg chipped in 17 points, and Hank Sand added 13 points for the Crusaders.)
Foley 58, Mora 42
Monticello 82, Becker 67
Paynesville 65, Minnewaska 50
Sauk Centre 53, Osakis 45
BBE 69, Brandon-Evansville 53
New London-Spicer 63, Melrose 54
Girls Basketball:
Becker 62, Monticello 59
Royalton 74, Annandale 50
Holdingford 80, Melrose 42
Friday's Schedule:
Boys Basketball:
Melrose at Cathedral
St. John's Prep at LPGE
Sauk Rapids-Rice at Big Lake
Royalton at ACGC
Maple Lake at BBE
Becker at Chisago Lakes
Annandale at HLWW
Holdingford at Kimball
Eden Valley-Watkins at Paynesville
Litchfield at Watertown-Mayer
Little Falls at Albany
Girls Basketball:
ROCORI at St. Cloud
Brainerd at Sartell-St. Stephen
Cathedral at Milaca
Little Falls at Albany
Mora at Foley
Kimball at Osakis
Breck at Maple Lake
Sauk Centre at Melrose
Becker at Chisago Lakes
Annandale at HLWW
Pine City at Royalton
Saturday Schedule:
Boys Hockey:
Section 8AA Semifinals
St. Cloud Crush at Buffalo-Annandale, 7pm
Elk River-Zimmerman at Moorhead, 7pm
Section 5A Semifinals
River Lakes at Cathedral, 1pm
Little Falls at Monticello, 7pm