High School Sports Results Thursday February 22

High School Sports Results Thursday February 22

photo courtesy of Nate Guetter

Boys Basketball:

ROCORI 87, Tech 85
Apollo 79, Willmar 70
Brainerd 83, Sartell-St. Stephen 57
Cathedral 82, Milaca 77
(Jake Plante had 18 points, Zach Stolzenberg chipped in 17 points, and Hank Sand added 13 points for the Crusaders.)
Foley 58, Mora 42
Monticello 82, Becker 67
Paynesville 65, Minnewaska 50
Sauk Centre 53, Osakis 45
BBE 69, Brandon-Evansville 53
New London-Spicer 63, Melrose 54

Girls Basketball:

Becker 62, Monticello 59
Royalton 74, Annandale 50
Holdingford 80, Melrose 42

Friday's Schedule:

Boys Basketball:
Melrose at Cathedral
St. John's Prep at LPGE
Sauk Rapids-Rice at Big Lake
Royalton at ACGC
Maple Lake at BBE
Becker at Chisago Lakes
Annandale at HLWW
Holdingford at Kimball
Eden Valley-Watkins at Paynesville
Litchfield at Watertown-Mayer
Little Falls at Albany

Girls Basketball:
ROCORI at St. Cloud
Brainerd at Sartell-St. Stephen
Cathedral at Milaca
Little Falls at Albany
Mora at Foley
Kimball at Osakis
Breck at Maple Lake
Sauk Centre at Melrose
Becker at Chisago Lakes
Annandale at HLWW
Pine City at Royalton

Saturday Schedule:

Boys Hockey:
Section 8AA Semifinals
St. Cloud Crush at Buffalo-Annandale, 7pm
Elk River-Zimmerman at Moorhead, 7pm
Section 5A Semifinals
River Lakes at Cathedral, 1pm
Little Falls at Monticello, 7pm

 

Come Visit Roscoe, Minnesota with Us in Pictures

Filed Under: High School Sports
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, high school sports, Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From AM 1240 WJON