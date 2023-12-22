High School Sports Results Thursday December 21

Girls Basketball:

Sauk Rapids-Rice 53, Detroit Lakes 46

(The Storm outscored DL 28-21 in the 2nd half. Courtney Paulson led Sauk Rapids-Rice with 27 points and is now just 2 points from 1,000 in her career)

Sartell-St. Stephen 39, Buffalo 38

Zimmerman at ROCORI (postponed due to illness within the Zimmerman program)

New London-Spicer 72, Eden Valley-Watkins 32

LPGE 38, Maple Lake 31

Minnewaska 49, BBE 41

ACGC 43, Litchfield 36

Proctor 50, Milaca 42

Pequot Lakes 68, Royalton 38

Holdingford 62, Pierz 31

Dassel-Cokato 54, Kimball 40

Morris Area 53, Paynesville 37

Upsala 80, Melrose 40

Boys Basketball:

Sauk Rapids-Rice 86, Becker 66

Pequot Lakes 65, Cathedral 50

Buffalo 78, Sartell-St. Stephen 44

LPGE 71, Maple Lake 41

Morris Area 68, Paynesville 67

Albany 83, Mora 41

(Sam Hondl had 21 points and Zeke Austin added 19 points for Albany)

BBE 68, Minnewaska 66

Eden Valley-Watkins 73, New London-Spicer 67

Foley 57, Pierz 54

Legacy Christian 82, Annandale 76

Girls Hockey:

Sartell-Sauk Rapids 2, Brainerd-Little Falls 1

Alexandria 3, River Lakes 1

Boys Hockey:

Hutchinson 4, Sauk Rapids-Rice 3

Brainerd 4, Sartell-St. Stephen 3

St. Cloud Crush 2, Buffalo 2 (overtime)