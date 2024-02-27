High School Sports Results Monday February 26
Boys Basketball:
Tech 65, Fergus Falls 62
Sauk Rapids-Rice 86, Apollo 72
Alexandria 83, Sartell-St. Stephen 47
Cathedral 100, Pierz 80
(It was only the 4th time the Crusaders have ever scored 100 or more points in a game, with the last time coming in 2017 vs. Pierz. Cathedral hit 14 - 3-pointers as five players scored in double-figures. Zach Stolzenberg scored 20 points, all in the second half. Micah Nwachukwu had 15 points, Jacob Oliver and Jake Plante each had 14 points, and Hank Sand added 12 points. The Crusaders are 10-15 overall and close out the regular season at home on Friday night against Mora.)
ROCORI 84, Willmar 41
Albany 79, Milaca 43
(Sam Hondl led Albany with 20 points and Zeke Austin added 14 points)
Swanville 86, Kimball 63
Little Falls 69, Foley 66
Paynesville 94, Maple Lake 27
Math & Science 79, St. John's Prep 75
Eden Valley-Watkins 69, Holdingford 50
Litchfield 72, New London-Spicer 67