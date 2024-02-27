High School Sports Results Monday February 26

Boys Basketball:

Tech 65, Fergus Falls 62

Sauk Rapids-Rice 86, Apollo 72

Alexandria 83, Sartell-St. Stephen 47

Cathedral 100, Pierz 80

(It was only the 4th time the Crusaders have ever scored 100 or more points in a game, with the last time coming in 2017 vs. Pierz. Cathedral hit 14 - 3-pointers as five players scored in double-figures. Zach Stolzenberg scored 20 points, all in the second half. Micah Nwachukwu had 15 points, Jacob Oliver and Jake Plante each had 14 points, and Hank Sand added 12 points. The Crusaders are 10-15 overall and close out the regular season at home on Friday night against Mora.)

ROCORI 84, Willmar 41

Albany 79, Milaca 43

(Sam Hondl led Albany with 20 points and Zeke Austin added 14 points)

Swanville 86, Kimball 63

Little Falls 69, Foley 66

Paynesville 94, Maple Lake 27

Math & Science 79, St. John's Prep 75

Eden Valley-Watkins 69, Holdingford 50

Litchfield 72, New London-Spicer 67