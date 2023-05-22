High School Softball Playoffs Start Today in Central MN
The High School softball playoffs start today in Section 6AA. Cathedral will host Sauk Centre at 3:45. Other matchups include:
Games at 4:30 p.m.
Royalton at Pierz
Eden Valley-Watkins at Paynesville
Holdingford at Kimball
Foley at Melrose
Milaca at Albany
Section 5AA
Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted at Annandale, 6pm
Tuesday Softball:
Section 8-4-A
Sartell-St. Stephen at Brainerd, 4:30
St. Cloud at Rogers, 4:30
Baseball regular season games continue Monday:
Rocori at Alexandria
Sartell-St. Stephen at Fergus Falls
Moorhead at St. Cloud
Melrose at Cathedral