High School Softball Playoffs Start Today in Central MN

The High School softball playoffs start today in Section 6AA. Cathedral will host Sauk Centre at 3:45. Other matchups include:

Games at 4:30 p.m.

Royalton at Pierz

Eden Valley-Watkins at Paynesville

Holdingford at Kimball

Foley at Melrose

Milaca at Albany

Section 5AA

Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted at Annandale, 6pm

Tuesday Softball:

Section 8-4-A

Sartell-St. Stephen at Brainerd, 4:30

St. Cloud at Rogers, 4:30

Baseball regular season games continue Monday:

Rocori at Alexandria

Sartell-St. Stephen at Fergus Falls

Moorhead at St. Cloud

Melrose at Cathedral