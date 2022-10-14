High School Football Results October 14

Becker 49, Apollo 0

(Apollo falls to 1-6 and will host Coon Rapids next Wednesday at 7pm)

Bemidji 29, Tech 13

(Tech drops to 1-6 and will host Alexandria next Wednesday at 7pm)

Little Falls 41, Cathedral 12

(Cathedral is 1-6 and will play at Princeton next Wednesday at 7pm)

Sauk Rapids-Rice 33, Moorhead 20

(The 9th ranked Storm improve to 6-1 and will host Monticello next Wednesday at 7pm. Hear the game on AM 1390/93.9 FM Granite City Sports)

Kimball 24, BOLD 14

Albany 34, Foley 0

Upsala-Swanville 23, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 8

Dassel-Cokato 28, Litchfield 14

Hutchinson 40, Delano 7

Annandale 42, Princeton 20

Andover 46, Monticello 7

New London-Spicer 35, Glencoe-Silver Lake 12

Elk River 52, Alexandria 21

Sauk Centre 13, Melrose 7

BBE 36, Browerville-Eagle Valley 20

Benson 44, Maple Lake 6

Morris Area 34, Paynesville 22

