The Minnesota Associated Press rankings of high school football teams in the six classes of competition have been released.

A panel of media members from across the state make the selections according to AP.

Nine-Man (10 people voted)

1. Mountain Iron-Buhl

2. Spring Grove

3. Fertile-Beltrami

4. Kittson Co. Central

5. Cherry

6. Nevis

7. Ogilvie

8. Edgerton

9. Ottertail Central

10. Houston

Others Receiving votes: Keliher-Northome, Clearbrook-Convick. Stephen-Argyle, Kingsland, Cedar Mountain, Leroy-Ostrander, Hills/Beaver Creek, Red Rock Central, Southland, New Ulm Cathedral, Border West, Hancock, Win-E-Mac.

Class 1A (11 people voted)

1. Minneota

2. BOLD

3. Springfield

4. Fillmore Central

5. Mayer Lutheran

6. Mahnomen/Waubun

7. Lester Prairie

8. Goodhue

9. Upsala/Swanville

10.Ada-Borup West

Others Receiving Votes: Braham, Bethlehem Academy. Browerville-Eagle Valley, Parkers Prairie, Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop, Red Lake County, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa, Kenyon-Wanamingo, Canby, Sleepy Eye United.

Class 2A (11 people voted)

1. Barnesville

1. (tie) Caledonia

3. Chatfield

4. Eden Valley-Watkins

5. Cannon Falls

6. Jackson County Central

7. St. Agnes

7. (tie) Osakis

9. Holdingford

10.Barnum

Others Receiving Votes: Pelican Rapids, Norwood-Young America. Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg, Triton, Moose Lake/Willow River, Minnesota Valley Lutheran, Dover-Eyota, Park Rapids, International Falls, Pipestone Area, Paynesville

Class 3A (11 people voted)

1. Dassel-Cokato

2. Esko

3. Stewartville

4. New London-Spicer

5. Fairmont

6. Watertown-Mayer

7. Annandale

8. Jordan

9. Pequot Lakes

10.St. Croix Lutheran

Others Receiving Votes: Minneapolis North, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, Morris Area, Pierz, Two Harbors, Waseca, Foley, Milaca, Rochester Lourdes

Class 4A (11 people voted)

1. Hutchinson

2. Becker

3. Totino-Grace

4. Orono

5. Byron

6. Detroit Lakes

7. Mound-Westonka

8. Hermantown

9. Chisago Lakes

10.New Ulm

Others Receiving Votes: Princeton, Simley, Minneapolis Henry, Rocori, Duluth Denfeld, Fridley, Kasson-Mantorville, Little Falls

Class 5A (11 people voted)

1. Mankato West

2. Chanhassen

3. Rogers

4. Brainerd

5. Robbinsdale Armstrong

6. Alexandria

7. New Prague

8. Robbinsdale Cooper

9. Sauk Rapids-Rice

10.Andover

Others Receiving Votes: Mankato East, Elk River, St. Thomas Academy, Bemidji, Cretin-Derham Hall, Mahtomedi, Monticello, Hastings, Moorhead

Class 6A (11 people voted)

1. Eden Prairie

2. Lakeville South

3. Lakeville North

4. Shakopee

5. Minnetonka

6. Centennial

7. Anoka

8. Mounds View

9. Rosemount

10.Forest Lake

Others Receiving Votes: Maple Grove, East Ridge of Woodbury, Champlin Park, Stillwater, Prior Lake, Wayzata, Edina