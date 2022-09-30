High School Football Results Friday September 30

Sauk Rapids-Rice 37, Bemidji 23

(Sauk Rapids improves to 5-0 and will play at St. Francis next Friday)

Sartell-St. Stephen 30, Moorhead 12

(The Sabres improve to 2-4 and will host Alexandria next Friday)

Milaca 26, Cathedral 19

(Cathedral drops to 1-4 and will play at Albany next Friday)

Tech 35, Apollo 0

(Tech ends 20-game losing streak. Tech is 1-5 while Apollo drops to 1-4)

Hutchinson 38, Rocori 14

(Rocori drops to 5-1)

Sauk Centre 21, Holdingford 8

Princeton 28, Albany 21

Brainerd 15, Alexandria 14

Watertown-Mayer 31, Annandale 21

Melrose 19, Montevideo 12

Little Falls 14, Foley 13

Morris 26, Pierz 24

BOLD 28, Maple Lake 6

Royalton 22, Paynesville 16

Kimball 42, Browerville 0

