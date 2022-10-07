High School Football Results Friday October 7
St. Francis 28, Sauk Rapids-Rice 25
(The Storm falls to 5-1 and will host Moorhead next Friday)
Albany 42, Cathedral 0
(Cathedral drops to 1-5 and will play at home against Little Falls next Friday)
Delano 41, Apollo 6
(Apollo falls to 1-5 and will play at Becker next Friday)
Willmar 33, Rocori 28
(Rocori falls to 5-2 and will play their final regular season game October 19th at Big Lake)
Princeton 47, Foley 22
Becker 35, Monticello 12
Zimmerman 34, Little Falls 6
New London-Spicer 44, Milaca 36
Kimball 12, KMS 6
Mora 41, Aitkin 20
HLWW 29, Sauk Centre 27
Rogers 51, Brainerd 14