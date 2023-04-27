High School Baseball Scores And Recaps – April 27th

GRANITE CITY SPORTS HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL ROUND UP

I will bring to you game summaries of the following teams; weekly and possibly bi-weekly as well. Rocori Spartans, St. Cloud Crush, Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm and Sartell-St. Stephen Sabres of the Central Lakes Conference. St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders, Albany Huskies, Foley Lumberjacks, Little Falls Flyers and Pierz Pioneers of the Granite Ridge Conference, the Becker Bulldogs of the Mississippi 8 Conference. Eden Valley-Watkins Eagles, Royalton Royals, Kimball Area Cubs, Paynesville Bulldogs, Holdingford Huskers, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City Falcons, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa Jaguars and Maple Lake Irish of the Central Mn. Conference.

FOLEY FALCONS 6 ZIMMERMAN THUNDER 3

(Monday April 24th)

The Falcons defeated their Granite Ridge rivals the Thunder, backed by six timely hits, including a pair of doubles and a home run. Their starting pitcher was Derek Dahmen, he threw two innings to earn the win. He gave up one hit and he recorded five strikeouts. Evan Miller threw three innings in relief, he gave up three hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts. Bryce Gapinski threw two innings in relief in relief, he issued one walk and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Falcons offense was led by Josiah Peterson, he went 2-for-2 with a home run and a sacrifice fly for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Trey Emmerich went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Gavin Owen went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Bryce Gapinski went 2-for-3, he earned a walk, he had four stolen bases and he scored a pair of runs. Derek Dahmen earned a pair of walks and he was credited for a RBI, Jayden Everson earned two walks, Alex Jennissen was hit by a pitch and Jace Molitor earned a walk.

There were no names made available for the Thunder, their starting pitcher threw a complete game, he gave up six hits, five runs, five walks and he recorded a strikeout. Player No. 4 went 1-for-3 with a home run for two RBIs.

PAYNESVILLE AREA BULLDOGS 3 MORRIS TIGERS 1

(Monday/April 24th)

The Bulldogs defeated their rivals to the West the Morris Tigers, backed by three timely hits, including a home run and a double and great defense. The starting pitcher Bryce Vanderbeek threw 6 2/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, one run and he recorded seven strikeouts. Grayson Fuchs threw 1/3 of inning in relief to earn the save, he recorded one strikeout.

The Bulldogs offense was led by Isaac Lieser, he went 2-for-3 with a home run for two huge RBIs. Max Ahtmann had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Josiah Utsch went 1-for-2 with a double and a sacrifice bunt. Bryce Vanderbeek earned two walks, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Grayson Fuchs earned a walk and he scored a run and Austin Pauls was hit by a pitch.

The Tigers starting pitcher was Drew Huebner, he threw six innings, he gave up three hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Their offense was led by Kaleb Breuer, he went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a run. Ozzy Jerome went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Riley Asmus went 2-for-3. Trevor Buss went 1-for-3 and Tyler Berlinger was hit by a pitch.

ALBANY HUSKIES 13 ST. CLOUD CATHEDRAL CRUSADERS 1

(Monday/April 24th)

The Huskies defeated their Granite Ridge Conference rivals the Crusaders, backed by nine hits, including a pair of triples and a pair of doubles. They had a very good pitching performance by Carter Voss, he threw five innings to earn the win. He scattered five hits, gave up one run, three walks and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Huskies offense was led by Jaydon Schaefer, he went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBIs, he scored three runs, had a stolen base and he was hit by a pitch. Isaac Evenson went 2-for-4 with a triple for two RBIs and he scored a run. Tanner Reis went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and Carter Voss went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk, had a trio of stolen bases and he scored a pair of runs. Jake Lauer went 2-for-3, with a triple and a double, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a trio of runs. Zeke Austin went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Owen Gunderman earned three walks, had a pair of stolen bases and he scored two runs. Tate Richter earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he was credited for a RBI and Owen Carlson had a stolen base and he scored a run.

The Crusaders starting pitcher was Jamison Penticuff, he threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up five hits, nine runs, four walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Michael Corbett threw 2 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up four hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts and Matthew Primus threw 1/3 of an inning, he recorded one strikeout.

The Crusaders offense was led by Drew Anderson, he went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Mason Layne went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Jonathan Oaschaldis went 1-for-2 and Noah Henderson went 1-for-2. Matthew Corbett went 1-for-1 and Jack Nellins earned a walk.

ROYALTON ROYALS 9 MAPLE LAKE IRISH 3

(Monday/April 24th)

The Royals had a big win over their Central MN Conference rivals the Irish to open their season. They collected nine hits and they got good pitching performances, their starter was Jonah Schneider. He threw four innings, he gave up one hit, one run, one walk and he recorded eight strikeouts. Brady Yourczek threw two innings in relief, he gave up three hits, one run and he recorded two strikeouts. Cal Ollman threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit and he issued one walk.

The Royals offense was led by Drew Yourczek, he went 2-for-3 for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Will Gorecki went 3-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he had four stolen bases, he was hit by a pitch and he scored three runs. Ethan Albright went 2-for-4 for a RBI and Brady Yourczek went 1-for-3, he earned two walks, had a pair of stolen bases and he scored two runs. Nick Leibold was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. John Bzdok went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Jameson Klug earned a walk, had a pair of stolen bases and he scored two runs and Jonah Schneider was hit by a pitch.

The Irish starting pitcher was Jarrett Faue, he threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up four hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Noah Gindele threw 2 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up three hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Eddy Neu threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits, one run and he recorded one strikeout.

The Irish offense was led by Sam Marquette, he went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a run and Jarrett Faue was credited for a RBI. Gavin Miller went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Eddy Neu went 1-for-4 with a stolen base. Carter Scanlan went 1-for-3, Nathan Zander was hit by a pitch and Danny Reilly earned a walk.

ALBANY HUSKIES 8 HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS 1

The Huskies defeated their neighbors the Huskers backed by eight hits, good defense and good pitching performances. Carter Voss started on the mound for the Huskies, he threw four innings to earn the win. He gave up two hits, one run, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Jake Lauer threw two innings in relief, he issued two walks and he recorded a pair of strikeouts. Dominick Winkels closed it out with one inning of relief, he faced the minimum of three batters.

The Huskies offense was led by Ethan Borgerding, he went 2-for-3 for two RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Zeke Austin went 1-for-3 with a double, he had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Carter Voss went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Owen Carlson went 1-for-2. Jake Lauer went 1-for-1 with a triple for a RBI and Tanner Reis went 1-for-2 with a triple and he scored a run. Izaac Hutchinson earned three walks and he scored a run, Elliot Burnett was credited for a RBI and he scored a run and Carson Holthaus was credited for a RBI and he scored a run.

The Huskers starting pitcher was Drew Lange, he threw three innings, he gave up two hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Conner Breth threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit, one run, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Dominick Hoika threw one inning in relief, he gave up three hits, two runs and he recorded one strikeout. Tanner Tomasek threw one inning in relief, he gave up one run, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. The Huskers offense was led by CJ Clear, he went 1-for-3 and Luke Bienick was credited for a RBI. Drew Lange earned a walk and he scored a run and Dierks Opatz, Gavin Johnson and Masyn Patrick all earned a walk.

LITTLE FALLS FLYERS 11 WILLMAR CARDINALS 0

(Monday April 24th)

The Flyers defeated their rivals the Cardinals, backed by seven hits, including a pair of triples and a home run and solid defense. This gave their pitchers great support, Beau Thoma started on the mound. He threw two innings, he issued one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Matt Filippi threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit, issued one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Charlie Smieja threw one inning in relief, he issued two walks and he recorded a strikeout.

The Flyers offense was led by Carter Gwost, he went 3-for-3 with a home run and a triple for three RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Matt Filippi went 1-for-3 with a triple for two RBIs and he scored a run. Hudson Filippi went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run and Alex Oberton was credited for two RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Owen Bode went 1-for-2, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Joey Welinski earned two walks, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Carter Oohaudt earned a walk and he scored two runs and Garrett Lindberg scored a run.

The Cardinals starting pitcher was Dylan Stanska, he threw three innings, he gave up five hits, eight runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Chase Birchard threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits, three runs and two walks. The Cardinals offense was led by Jordan Ellingson, he went 1-for-3, Tyler Madden, Matt Swanson, Landon Ogdahl and Mason Thole all earned a walk.

BIG LAKE HORNETS 9 BECKER BULLDOGS 5

(Monday April 24th)

The Hornets defeated their neighbors the Bulldogs, backed by fourteen hits, including five doubles and a home run. This gave the Hornets pitchers great support. The pitching staff recorded sixteen strikeouts, including a dozen by their starter Owen Wilczek. He threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, one walk. Jeffrey Wanhala threw 3 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up five hits, three runs, five walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Isaiah Terlinden threw 1/3 of an inning to close it out.

The Hornets offense was led by Keenan Hjermstad, he went 3-for-5 with three doubles for three RBIs and he scored a run. Travis Anderson went 1-for-4 with a home run for three RBIs and Jaxyn Tschritter went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Connor Stukenholtz went 2-for-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Isaiah Terlinden went 3-for-4 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Nolan Reiter went 1-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run and Owen Wilczek went 1-for-4. Carson Gellerman went 1-for-2, he earned two walks, had a stolen base and he scored a run and Cooper Cusick went 1-for-5 and he scored a run.

The Bulldogs starting pitcher pitcher was Nolan Murphy, he threw five innings. He gave up eight hits, three runs and he recorded five strikeouts. Kellen Graning threw three innings in relief, he gave up six hits, six runs, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Bulldogs offense was led by Kellen Graning, he went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a run. Nolan Murphy went 2-for-2 with a triple, he was hit by a pitch, earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Owen Kolbinger went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Josh Groshruetz went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Sawyer Anderson went 1-for-3 with a double, he had a stolen base and Jase Tobako earned two walks. Bruce Kramer went 1-for-1, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Jack Atwood earned a walk and he scored a run.

BUFFALO BISON 6 ST. CLOUD CRUSH 2

(Monday April 24th)

The Bison defeated the Crush, backed by eight hits, including a pair of doubles. The starting pitcher for the Bison was Taylor Morissette, he threw four innings, he gave up five hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Caleb Johnson threw three innings in relief, he gave up three hits.

The Bison offense was led by Caleb Breuer, he went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBIs. Wyatt Hicks went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Carson Schwartz went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Luke Carnot went 2-for-3 with a double and he scored a pair of runs. Isaac Hill earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run and Logan LaPlante was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Crush was Truman Toenjes, he threw three innings, he gave up six hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Kaden Mark threw three innings, he gave up two hits, one run, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Crush offense was led by Tim Gohman, he went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. Will Allenspach went 2-for-3 and Ethan Lindhofer went 1-for-2 for a RBI. Brayden Schmitz went 1-for-4 with a triple and he scored a run and Elian Mezquita went 1-for-4. Joe Hess had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch.

SARTELL-ST. STEPHEN SABRES 8 ALEXANDRIA CARDINALS 1

(Tuesday April 25th)

The Sabres had a huge pair of games over a good Cardinals team, they defeated them, backed by eight hits, including three doubles and solid defense. This gave righty Wes Johnson, their starting pitcher great support. The righty threw a gem, he threw a complete game, he gave up just two hits, one run, no walks and he recorded twelve strikeouts.

The Sabres offense was led by Kaden Lewis, he went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles for two RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Gavan Schulte went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Drew Geiger went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Andrew Ritter went 2-for-4 and Brett Schlangen earned a walk. Dylan Simones earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Jake Gruebele earned a walk, he a stolen base and he scored a run.

The Cardinals starting pitcher was Matthew Hornstein, he threw four innings, he gave up five hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Carter Simonson threw 1 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up three hits, four runs, and he issued two walks. Brady Swendsrud closed it out with1/3 of inning in relief. The Cardinals offense included Jason Schoerock, he went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Caleb Gimbel went 1-for-3 and Nick LeVasseur was credited for a RBI.

SARTELL-ST. STPEHEN SABRES 11 ALEXANDRIA CARDINALS 2

(Tuesday April 25th)

The Sabres defeated the Cardinals in game two, backed by eleven hits, good defense and one huge inning, a five run fifth inning. The Sabres Righty Tyler Phelps-Hemmesch started on the mound, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up just one hit, two runs, four walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Righty Brett Schlangen threw the final two innings in relief, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Sabres offense was led by Kaden Lewis, he went 4-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a trio of runs. Gavan Schulte went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned two walks, had a pair of stolen bases and he scored three runs. Drew Geiger went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and he was hit by a pitch. Brenden Boesen went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and he was hit by a pitch. Andrew Ritter went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Tyler Phelps-Hemmesch went 2-for-5 and he scored a run and Brett Schlangen went 1-for-1. Will Binkerhoff earned a walk, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Jack Gruebele earned a pair of walks and he scored a run and Jordan Fish had a stolen base.

The Cardinals starting pitcher, Jaxon Schoerock threw four innings, he gave up two hits, three walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Nicholas LeVasseur threw one inning in relief, he gave up three hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded a strikeout. S. Schmidt threw two innings in relief, he gave up six hits, six runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Cardinals offense was led by Jordan Kuhnau, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Nicholas LeVasseur was credited for a RBI. A. Gilbrandson went 1-for-1 and Jaxon Schoenrock earned two walks and he scored a run. Tyler Kurt earned a walk and he had a stolen based, Wyatt Mohr earned a walk and he scored a run and Gage Gastle was hit by a pitch.

ROCORI SPARTANS 4 FERGUS FALLS OTTERS 1

(Tuesday April 25th)

The Spartans defeated their Conference rivals the Otters, backed by eight hits and solid defense. They put up a pair of runs in both the third and four innings, that was plenty of support for Righty Hunter Fuchs. He threw a gem, he issued four walks, one run and he recorded eleven strikeouts.

The Spartans offense was led by Thad Lieser, he went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Jack Boos went 2-for-3 for a RBI and four stolen bases. Brady Schafer went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Brady Weber went 1-for-2, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Jack Spanier went 1-for-3, with a double, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Blake Tylutki went 1-for-2, he earned a walk, a pair of stolen bases and he scored a run and Kaden Rausch had a stolen base.

The Otters starting pitcher was Ethan Gronwald, he threw four innings, he gave up seven hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Jack Horgan threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. The Otters offense included C. Fronning, he earned two walks and Colin Becker and Leighton Buckmeier both earned a walk.

ROCORI SPARTANS 9 FERGUS FALLS OTTERS 6

(Tuesday April 25th)

The Spartans defeated their conference rivals the Otters, backed by a home run and a double and a huge five run seventh inning. Logan Bauer started on the mound, he threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up six hits, two runs and he recorded one strikeout. Hunter Heidgerken threw 3 2/3 inning in relief to earn the win. H gave up three hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Spartans offense was led by Brady Schafer, he went 3-for-4, with a home run and a double for three RBIs, he scored two runs and he had a stolen base. Blake Tylutki had a sacrifice fly and a sacrifice bunt for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Jack Boos went 1-for-4 for a RBI and a stolen base and Hunter Heidgerken went 1-for-2 for a RBI. Luke VanErp went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Evan Acheson went 1-for-3, with a pair of stolen bases and he scored a run. Jack Spanier earned three walks, three stolen bases and he scored two runs. Brady Weber went 1-for-1, with a stolen base and he scored a run, Logan Bauer went 1-for-1 and he earned a walk, John Kinzer earned a walk and Kaden Rausch had a stolen base.

The Otters starting pitcher was Albert, he threw four innings, he gave up two hits, one run, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts. C. Fronning threw 1 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up three hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded a strikeout. Robert Bring threw 1 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up four hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded a strikeout.

The Otters offense was led by K. Stenstrom went 2-for-4 for two RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Robert Bring went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Albert went 2-for-3. C. Fronning went 1-for-3 with a double, he had a walk and he scored two runs. Colin Becker went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Ben Swanson went 1-for-4. Ethan Gronwold earned two walks and G. Rabolian scored a run and Leighton Buckmeier went 1-for-3 and he scored a run.

PAYNESVILLE AREA BULLDOGS 14 BBE JAGUARS 1

(Tuesday April 25th)

The Bulldogs had a big win over the Central Mn. Conference rivals the Jaguars, backed by twelve hits, including a pair of home runs, a triple and a pair of double. Their starting pitcher righty Grayson Fuchs threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up just three hits, one run, issued one walk and he recorded eight strikeouts.

The Bulldogs offense was led by Max Ahtmann, he went 3-for-4 with a home run and a double for three RBIs and he scored three runs. Isaac Lieser went 2-for-2 with a home run and a double for two RBIs, earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Grayson Fuchs went 3-for-4 with a triple for two RBIs and he scored a trio of runs. Spencer Eisenbraun went 2-for-2 for two RBIs and Josiah Utsch went 1-for-1 for a RBI. Esau Nelson went 1-for-3 and he scored a pair of runs and Brandon Carlson had a stolen base and he scored a run. Bryce Vanderbeek earned a pair of walks and he scored a run, Austin Pauls earned a walk and he scored a run and Abe Brunner scored a run.

The Jaguars starting pitcher Talen Kampsen threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up seven walks and he issued eight walks. Casey Lenarz threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up five runs, six walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Luke Dingman led their offense, he went 2-for-3, with a double and he scored a run. Ryan Jansen went 1-for-2 and Brett DeRoo earned two walks.

EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS EAGLES 13 ACGC FALCONS 0

(Tuesday April 25th)

The Eagles had a big win over the Central Mn. Conference rivals the Falcons, backed by ten hits, including a grand slam, and three doubles. The Eagles played great defense to give their starting pitcher Xander Willner great support. He threw a great game, he threw a complete game, gave up just two hits, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Eagles offense was led by Xander Willner, he went 2-for-4 with a Grand Slam for four huge RBIs. Sam Nistler went 2-for-2 with a pair of doubles for three RBIs, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Nolan “Fiesty” Geislinger went 2-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a trio of runs. Devin Dockendorf went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a pair of runs. Ty Stanwick went 2-for-2 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Myles Dziengel earned a walk, he was credited for a RBI, had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Landon Neiman earned a pair of walks, he had a stolen base and he dented the dish for two runs and Parker Schultz earned a walk.

The starting pitcher for the Falcons was Terrell Renne, he threw four innings, he gave up eight hits, seven runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Tucker Johnson threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit, five runs, four walks and he recorded one strikeout. Keegan Kessler-Gross gave up one hit and one run. The Falcons offense included Jonas Morrison, he went 1-for-2, Jaxon Drange went 1-for-1 and Tucker Johnson earned a walk.

PIERZ PIONEERS 14 LITTLE FALLS FLYERS 7

(Tuesday April 25th)

The Pioneers defeated their neighbors from the west in a key Granite Ridge Conference match up. They defeated the Flyers, backed by eleven hits, including a grand slam, a triple and a double. The starting pitcher for the Pioneers was Reese Young, he threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up six hits, seven runs, four walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Kirby Fischer threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up five hits and he recorded one strikeout.

The Pioneers offense was led by a incredible game by Max Barclay, he went 3-for-5 with a Grand Slam and a triple for eight huge RBIs. Kirby Fischer went 1-for-2 with a double for three big RBIs, he earned three walks and he scored a pair of runs. Joey Stuckmayer went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a trio of runs. Kaden Kuschel went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he was hit twice by a pitch, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Chase Becker went 1-for-5 for a RBI and Bo Woitalla went 2-for-4 and he scored two runs. Reese Young went 1-for-4, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Kyle Winscher earned a pair of walks and he scored a run and Brayden Haberman scored a pair of runs.

The Flyers starting pitcher was Carter Gwost, he threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up three hits, three runs four walks and he recorded nine strikeouts. Carter Oothoudt threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave up five hits, six runs, one walk and he one strikeout. Ben Knopik threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up two hits, five runs and three walks. Owen Bode threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit.

The Flyers offense was led by Owen Bode, he went 2-for-4 for a RBI and Ben Knopik went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run. Charlie Smieja went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run and Matt Filippi earned a walk, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Carter Oothoudt went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Beau Thoma went 2-for-4. Charlie Gwost went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run.

HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS 11 UPSALA CARDINALS 9

(Tuesday April 25th)

The Huskers had a big win over their rivals the Cardinals, backed by eight hits, one big double. The starting pitcher for the Huskers was CJ. Clear, he threw five innings, he gave up five hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Chase Lyon threw 1/3 of a inning, he gave up one hit, six runs and four walks. Mason Streit threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit, one run, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. David Heinen threw one inning, he issued one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Huskers offense was led by Luke Bieniek, he went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Chase Lyon went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Dominick Hoika went 3-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Tanner Tomasek went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. CJ Clear went 1-for-4 for two RBIS and he scored a run and Drew Lange earned a walk, he was credited for a RIB and he scored a pair of runs. Dierks Opatz earned two walks, he was credited for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run and Jaxon Bartkowicz earned a walk and was credited for a RBI.

There was not any pitching stats made available for the Cardinals, their offense was led by Hunter Moore, he went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Caden Beseman went 1-for-3 for RBI and he earned a walk. Jack Primus went 2-for-4 with two doubles and he scored a run. Zac Johnson went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Sam Primus went 1-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Riley Johannes earned two walks, he was hit by a pitch and he was credited for a RBI. Tyson Leners earned two walks and he scored a run, Hunter Boeckermann was credited for a RBI and he scored a run and Max Lange earned a walk, was credited with an RBI and a run scored.