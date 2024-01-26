Hey St. Cloud, It’s Time to Get In the Game

It’s time to get your game on!

If you are looking for something fun to do with your family, you need to check this out. The St. Cloud Church of Christ is holding a game night next Friday, February 2nd.

No matter what your interest is, there should be something there for you.

If you love a challenge and don’t mind the pressure, play along with Giant Jenga. Bring your steady hand and the ability to hold your breath while you work.

There will also be a variety of board games to play, from some of the classic games that most of us have played at one time or another to some of the newer games that are on the market, you’ll have options for sure.

To add more fun to the evening, you and or your kids will be able to get their face painted while you’re there.

And of course, all this fun is going to create quite an appetite, St. Cloud Church of Christ will be providing pizza during the event as well, so you don’t have to worry about finding food before you get there.

Game night will from 6-8pm Friday February 2nd at the Church.

You can count on a lot of laughs and fun while you tackle the challenges of the games that are available. And if you’re new to this area, this would be a perfect way to meet new people and make new friends.

St. Cloud Church of Christ is located on County Road 136 in St. Cloud. The invitation is open to everyone.