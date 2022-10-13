Most sane people dread Mondays like the plague. Starting that 5 day/40+ hour countdown from zero can be a bit demoralizing. More people call in sick on Mondays, more than any other day of the work week.

Of course there are those people, we all know at least one, that live to work and can't wait to punch that clock first thing Monday morning. We have no idea what sort of meds these people are on but whatever it is should be sold in the breakroom vending machine.

As a psychological experiment, here are 5 reasons why Mondays may not be totally a bad thing;

1. As far as the weather goes, Mondays often end up being the nicest day of the week , excluding Jan & Feb of course. Most of us are stuck at work but at least we can enjoy a partial nice day.

Get our free mobile app

2. There is only one Monday a week. that's right, can't have 2 Mondays in one week. That would throw the entire Universe into chaos.

3. You can get back to work and get some much needed rest from the weekend. Yes, the weekends can be tough when you are expected to cram all your fun into two days and still try get some rest.

4. Nobody expects too much out of you on a Monday. You can screw up and always blame it on a case of the Mondays. In my case, I carry it over to Tuesdays and sometimes Wednesdays. maybe even Thursdays some weeks.

5. Tomorrow's TACO TUESDAY! It's always nice to have something to look forward to.

10 Hilariously Bad Google Reviews of Minnesota Landmarks

Tell Us You're From Minnesota (Without Saying You're From Minnesota