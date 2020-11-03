Helpful Tips Before You Head To The Polls Today

Are you going to vote? Good for you. I hear people say all the time; I'm not sure if my vote counts. It DOES count. If people would stop asking that question and go vote, it would be a good thing. The combined efforts of us all determine the outcome of our elections...so be a partner...and vote. To make voting easy for you today, here is a little checklist for you before you head to the polls.

DON'T FORGET YOUR MASK

With cases of COVID on the rise in Minnesota, you need to wear your mask at the polls. Thank you.

IF YOU HAVEN'T REGISTERED YET...YOU CAN STILL VOTE TODAY

If you think you can't vote, because you've waited to long to get registered, you're in luck. You can register when you get to the polls today before you vote. Just bring your ID, and something to show your proof of residence.

LOOK OVER THE SAMPLE BALLOT

I took my sample ballot and studied the candidate before placing my vote. That means, I didn't pay any attention to the ads I received in my mailbox. I actually studied what each Candidate says they are fighting for, and based my voting decisions on the facts that I located. Do your homework, and know who you want to vote for before you get to the polls.

DON'T WEAR CANDIDATE CLOTHING

When you vote today, make sure you're not wearing a T-shirt, hat, jewelry, jacket; anything that shows a Candidate.

CONGRATULATIONS

Let me virtually shake your hand right now; and thank you for voting.