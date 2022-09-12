GREAT Theatre, Higher Works Holding Auditions for Black Nativity

WAITE PARK -- You can be a part of a unique holiday production this winter.

GREAT Theatre, in partnership with Higher Works Collaborative, is seeking a cast for their production of Langston Hughes's Black Nativity.

Get our free mobile app

Originally premiering in 1961, it was one of the first plays Off-Broadway written by an African American and has been presented around the world over the last 60 years.

The story creates a unique theatrical experiences using dialogue, narration, gospel songs, and folk spirituals to celebrate cultural traditions in the retelling of the story of Mary, Joseph and the Nativity.

Higher Works Collaborative Chief Operating Officer Buddy King says they are excited to partner with GREAT Theatre on this production.

It's a nationwide production that our community recognizers. From the book to the movie, audiences of all ages can enjoy this foot stomping, hand clapping, and emotional rollercoaster of a show.

Anyone ages 10 and up are invited to an audition workshop at the Helgeson Learning Lab Theatre Monday in Waite Park starting at 7:30 p.m.

Auditions for the show will take place on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. at the theatre and again at Higher Ground Church of God in Christ in St. Cloud next Monday (September 19th) from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.

GREAT Theatre's performance of Black Nativity will be December 9-18th at the Helgeson Learning Lab Theatre.