Granite Games Moving to Vikings Training Facility

EAGAN -- The Granite Games are leaving the Granite City. Organizers say they have signed a contract to move the CrossFit style competition to the Minnesota Vikings training facility the TCO Performance Center in Eagan.

The Granite Games started here in St. Cloud in 2011 and brought as many as 1,500 elite athletes to town each year to compete with most events held at St. Cloud State University.

This year's event is scheduled for June 12th through the 14th.