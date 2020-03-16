Grand Casino Locations Closing Temporarily

ONAMIA/HINCKLEY -- Grand Casino announced a voluntary, temporary closure of operations in both Mille Lacs and Hinckley starting Monday, March 16 at 4:00 p.m. to help fight the spread of COVID-19.

Both casinos intend to be closed for 14 days and will reassess conditions before reopening. Each building will undergo extensive cleaning before reopening.

While the casinos will be closed, the company plans to serve lunch to students in need who attend area public schools, and plan to offer support to members of the Mille Lacs Band community.