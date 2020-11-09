Gophers Transfer Gach Granted Eligibility

The University of Minnesota men's basketball team got some good news Monday when Both Gach was granted immediate eligibility by the NCAA. Gach is a transfer from Utah.

Gach, who is from Austin, Minnesota, averaged 10.7 points and 3.6 rebounds year with the Utes. He is entering his junior season with the U of  M for the 2020-21 season.

The guard joins 7' center Liam Robbins as impact transfers for Richard Pitino's upcoming eighth season behind the Gophers' bench.

