Gophers Sweep Michigan, Huskies Beat Colorado College on the Road

The University of Minnesota men's hockey team topped Michigan to complete the series sweep and the St. Cloud State University men's hockey team notched their first win of the weekend, while the St. John's and St. Ben's hockey teams both fell on Friday. On Saturday, the season continues for the Gopher and Bison football teams, the SJU football team starts NCAA tournament action, the Granite City Lumberjacks, Minnesota Wild, and St. Cloud Norsemen all take to the ice, and the Timberwolves will visit Philly.

RECAPS:

- The Gophers earned the series sweep against the Wolverines with a 6-3 win Friday night. Jaxon Nelson led Minnesota with two goals. Owen Bartoszkiewicz made 35 saves and allowed three goals in the win. The Gophers improve to 10-4. They will travel to Tempe to face Arizona State on Friday. Pre-game coverage starts at 7:30 p.m. on AM 1390 and 93.9 FM Granite City Sports.

- The Huskies earned their first win of the weekend 3-1 over Colorado College. Dylan Anhorn, Zach Okabe, and Brendan Bushy each lit the lamp once for St. Cloud. In the net, Jaxon Castor made 28 saves and allowed only one goal. The Huskies improve to 10-3 and the Tigers fall to 5-7-1. The teams will take the ice for game two at 7:00 p.m. Saturday.

- The Bennies came up short to start their second MIAC series of the season. Aurora Opsahl made the lone goal for St. Ben's in the 1-4 loss to St. Scholastica. The Bennies fall to 3-4, snapping a three-game win streak, while the Saints improve to 1-4-1. The teams will leave Duluth and head to St. Cloud for game two on Saturday. Puck-drop is set for 4:00 p.m.

- The Johnnies also fell to St. Scholastica on Friday, losing 2-5 at home. Nick Michel and Max Borst each scored a goal for St. John's. Jon Howe made 26 saves and allowed four goals. SJU outshot St. Scholastica 47-31. The Johnnies fall to 4-2 and the Saints improve to 4-3. The teams will travel to Duluth to close out the series at 7:00 p.m. Saturday.

PREVIEWS:

- The Gopher football team (7-3) will hit the road to face Iowa (6-4) in their penultimate game of the season. Minnesota leads the series 62-51-2 overall but lost the matchup 22-27 last year. Pre-game coverage begins at 1:00 p.m. on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.

- The no. 4 Bison (8-2) will close out the regular season by hosting no. 16 UND (7-3) in the annual Harvest Bowl. The Bison are 49-62-3 all-time against the Fighting Hawks, but have won the last four straight matchups. NDSU sits in second place in the MVFC, while UND currently holds third. The top spot and automatic NCAA tournament bid have already been clinched by SDSU. Pre-game coverage starts at 1:30 p.m. on AM 1390 and 93.9 FM Granite City Sports.

- The no. 4 SJU football team (9-1) will host the University of Northwestern (6-4) in the first round of the NCAA Division III Tournament. The Johnnies are 4-0 against the Eagles. Kick-off is set for noon at Clemens Stadium.

- The CSB basketball team (1-0) will look to stay undefeated when they start MIAC play against St. Olaf (3-0) Saturday afternoon. The Bennies are 62-10 all-time against the Oles. St. Ben's won both matchups between the teams last season. Tip-off is set for 3:00 p.m. in Northfield.

- The SJU basketball team (2-1) will start MIAC competition with a road matchup against St. Olaf (2-0). The Johnnies are 49-27 against the Oles. The teams split the series last season. Tip-off is set for 1:00 p.m.

- The Lumberjacks (17-0-0-1) will visit Alexandria to face the Blizzard (8-4-0-1) on Saturday. Granite City has won their last 10, while Alexandria has gone 6-3-0-1. Puck-drop is set for 7:10 p.m.

- The Norsemen (8-9-1-1) will host Minot (11-7-1-1) on Saturday. St. Cloud is 0-2 against the Minotauros this season. The action gets underway at 7:00 p.m.

- The Wild (7-8-2) will try to get back on track when they host the Hurricanes (10-5-2). This is the first matchup between the teams this season. Minnesota has lost their last three, while Carolina has gone 2-1. Pre-game coverage begins at 6:45 p.m. on AM 1390 and 93.9 FM Granite City Sports.

- The Timberwolves (7-8) will look to keep rolling when they visit the 76ers (8-7) in Philadelphia. This will be the first matchup between the two teams this season. Minnesota has won their last two, while Philly has won their last three. Pre-game coverage starts at 6:00 p.m. on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.

