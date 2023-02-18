Gophers Rout Penn State, Huskies Fall to UND

The University of Minnesota hockey teams and the St. Cloud State University women's hockey team all opened the weekend with game one wins, and the Minnesota Wild held on to beat Dallas in the shootout Friday. The St. Cloud State men's hockey team fell to UND, the St. Ben's hockey team dropped one in overtime to St. Kate's, and the St. Cloud Norsemen and Granite City Lumberjacks both suffered shutout losses. On Saturday, the St. Cloud State basketball teams will close out the regular season with matchups against Crookston, the Gopher basketball teams will take on Big Ten opponents, and the CSB/SJU basketball teams will button up their regular seasons against Bethel.

RECAPS:

- The no. 2 Gopher men's hockey team beat no. 7 Penn State 7-2 on the road Friday. Minnesota took a dominant 6-0 lead before Penn State got on the board late in the second period. Jimmy Snuggerud led all scorers with two goals for the Gophers. Justen Close and Owen Bartoszkiewicz combined for 39 saves and allowed two goals in the win. The Gophers improve to 22-8-1, 16-4-1 B1G and the Nittany Lions fall to 19-11-1, 9-11-1 B1G. The teams will complete the series with game two on Saturday at 5:30 p.m.

- The no. 4 Gopher women's hockey team came up with a 2-1 OT win over St. Thomas in game one of their final regular season series. Neither team scored in the first two frames, and it was St. Thomas who lit the lamp first in the third period. Minnesota rallied with a goal from Taylor Heise to tie it up 1-1 and send it to overtime. Abbey Murphy scored in the extra period to give the Gophers the win. Minnesota outshot St. Thomas 55-19 in the win. Skylar Vetter made 18 saves and allowed one goal in her 21st win of the season. The Gophers improve to 24-5-3, 21-3-3-3 WCHA and will close out the season and the series with game two in St. Paul Saturday. Puck-drop is set for 6:00 p.m.

- The no. 12 SCSU women's hockey team opened their final series of the regular season with a 6-3 win over no. 15 MSU-Mankato on Friday. The Mavericks scored first, taking a 1-0 lead in the opening period. The Huskies answered with four goals in the second and extended their lead to 5-1 early in the third. MSU rallied and found the net two more times, but St. Cloud scored the final goal to secure the win. Klára Hymlárová and Courtney Hall each lit the lamp twice for SCSU. JoJo Chobak made 21 saves and allowed three goals in the win. The Huskies improve to 17-16-1, 10-16-1 WCHA and will close out the season and the series on Saturday with game two against Mankato. Puck-drop is set for 3:00 p.m. at Herb Brooks National Hockey Center.

- The Wild pulled off a 2-1 win in the shootout over Dallas at home Friday night. It was a quiet game, with neither team scoring until the final period. Mats Zuccarello gave Minnesota a short-lived 1-0 lead before the Stars tied it up and sent it to overtime. The Wild improve to 29-21-5 and will host Nashville on Sunday. Pre-game starts at 12:45 p.m. on AM 1390 and 93.9 FM Granite City Sports.

- The no. 6 SCSU men's hockey team fell 4-3 on the road to the University of North Dakota in overtime on Friday. UND scored first, but SCSU pushed out to a 3-1 early in the third period. The Huskies gave up two late goals to the Fighting Hawks, sending the game into OT. North Dakota kept their momentum going, and netted the game-winner less than two minutes into the extra period. Jami Krannila led St. Cloud with two goals in the loss. The Huskies fall to 18-9-2, 10-7-2 NCHC and the Fighting Hawks improve to 13-13-4, 7-10-2 NCHC. The teams will finish up the series on Saturday at 6:00 p.m. in Grand Forks.

- The CSB hockey team opened their final series of the regular season with a 3-2 OT loss to St. Kate's on the road on Friday. Aurora Opsahl and Addy Hackley each scored one for St. Ben's in the loss. The Bennies fall to 13-11, 10-7 MIAC and currently sit in third place in the conference. St. Kate's improves to 12-10-2, 6-9-2 MIAC. The teams will complete the series in St. Cloud at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday.

- The Lumberjacks fell 5-0 to Alexandria at home to open the weekend series on Friday. Paul Cassin made 22 saves and allowed five goals in the loss. The Lumberjacks fall to 35-5-0-1 and still sit in the West Division ahead of the second-place Blizzard who improve to 28-10-0-2. The teams will head to Alexandria for game two on Saturday. Puck-drop is set for 7:10 p.m.

- The Norsemen were also shutout, falling 3-0 to Minot at home on Friday. St. Cloud outshot the Minotauros 39-24, but could not find the back of the net. Tomas Bolo made 22 saves and allowed two goals in the loss. The Norsemen fall to 21-17-2-3 and remain in third place in the Central Division, one place ahead of the Minotauros who improve to 22-19-1-1. The teams will play game two on Saturday at 7:00 p.m.

PREVIEWS:

- The SCSU men's basketball team (9-17, 6-15 NSIC) will close out the regular season when Crookston (2-25, 1-20 NSIC) comes to town on Saturday. The Huskies came up with an 81-70 win in Crookston in December. Game time is set for 3:00 p.m. at Halenbeck Hall.

- The SCSU women's basketball team (16-9, 13-8 NSIC) will host the University of Minnesota-Crookston (10-17, 9-12 NSIC) in their final game of the regular season on Saturday. Back in December, St. Cloud State beat the Golden Eagles 71-51. Tip-off is set for 5:00 p.m. at Halenbeck Hall.

- The SJU basketball team (15-9, 12-7 MIAC) will look to secure the no. 2 seed and first round by in the upcoming MIAC Tournament when they visit Bethel (9-15, 7-12 MIAC) for their final game of the regular season on Saturday. The Johnnies beat the Royals 83-69 in January. Tip-off is set for 1:00 p.m. in Arden Hills.

- The CSB basketball team (16-8, 13-8 MIAC) will face Bethel (12-12, 12-9 MIAC) on the road to close out the regular season on Saturday. The Bennies lost a close one 68-64 to Bethel in January. St. Ben's currently sits in fourth place in the MIAC standing and the Royals are close behind in fifth place. The winner of Saturday's game will host the loser in the quarterfinal round of the MIAC tournament next week. Tip-off is set for 3:00 p.m.

- The Gopher men's basketball team (7-16, 1-12 B1G) will look to snap their eight-game losing streak when they host Penn State (15-11, 6-9 B1G). The Nittany Lions are 3-22 when facing the Gophers in Minnesota. Pre-game coverage starts at 7:30 p.m. on AM 1390 and 93.9 FM Granite City Sports.

- The Gopher women's basketball team (10-16, 3-12 B1G) will look to earn back-to-back wins when they visit Northwestern (8-18, 1-14 B1G) on Saturday afternoon. The Wildcats have lost their last five, while Minnesota is coming off a 95-92 win over Nebraska. Tip-off is set for 2:00 p.m.

