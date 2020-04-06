Golfers Want Governor to Allow them to Play

UNDATED -- The Minnesota Golf Association is lobbying state leadership to allow golfers to begin playing soon.

M-G-A executive director Tom Ryan says they understand the health concerns, but they will recommend strict guidelines be put in place to help golfers practice social distancing if and when they're allowed to play:

You know if carts are used, limited to one rider per cart, they've been doing that successfully down in the southern states. There it just becomes a matter of availability and supply of carts, but we're also really recommending those that can just walk, walk.

Ryan says they are recommending courses set up prepayment options so golfers don't have to interact with course employees.

Ryan says they believe golf fits in with the other outdoor recreational activities that have been approved in Minnesota.

This story courtesy of the Minnesota News Network.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app